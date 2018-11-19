Syndeo Announces New Executive Team with Focus on Driving Innovation and Growth in their Digital CX Technology
Syndeo Announces New Leadership Additions for Accelerated GrowthBELFAST, UNITED_KINGDOM, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital customer experience technology provider Syndeo today announced several enhancements to the company’s executive team, reflecting the company’s strong commitment to the development of forward-thinking, SAAS solutions that offers consumers seamless connections to businesses via conversational voice and messaging apps to enable greater customer service through the use of intelligent automation blended with live experts. The announcement follows the news that the company has also secured initial seed funding of an undisclosed sum from TechstartNI.
Appointed as Chief Technology Officer is Alan Beck. With over 10 years global experience directing, delivering and supporting the development of enterprise-wide contact centre-driven software products, Beck will be a critical driver behind Syndeo’s code free and blended AI technologies. As CTO, he will oversee Syndeo’s product and engineering, spearheading further innovation and development of the solution that allows organisations to connect with their customers via social messaging apps.
Catherine Ewings, a co-founder of Syndeo, now comes on board as Chief Operating Officer. Ewings, an ex-lawyer, has worked in the software industry for over a decade and has significant experience in high growth technology businesses. She brings with her an extensive background in business expansion having previously played a key role in taking a VC backed software company to the global market and completed a successful exit. With experience in leadership roles for companies including SpeechStorm and Genesys, Ewings is charged with driving operations across the business while adding strategic business support during this growth stage for Syndeo.
Syndeo has also brought on Robert McGarry as Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for building the Syndeo brand as well as the development and execution of sales initiatives for the company. With almost 20 years’ experience at innovative start-ups and technology companies, including Singularity (acquired by Kofax), SpeechStorm, and FlowForma, McGarry brings to Syndeo considerable knowledge of marketing and sales for fast-growth digital technology companies.
“With the unveiling of Syndeo’s new Artificial Intelligence engine “Kelvin” designed specifically for digital customer engagement, our investment from techStart NI and now the building out of our seasoned executive team, we are poised for incredible growth,” stated CEO Oliver Lennon. “The contact centre industry has been ready for a revolution with consumers harnessing a new wave of digital technology, and we are now ready to be at its forefront. Our mission is to re-define customer communications to meet the needs of the new generation of consumers and dramatically improve relationships between consumers and brands”
Jamie Andrews of Techstart Ventures added his support: “Syndeo brings together great technology, an exceptional team and an exciting market opportunity. Our funding marks a further step forward and will support the team’s plans to bring Syndeo technology to the global market.”
About Syndeo (www.syndeo.cx)
Syndeo is an innovative technology company pioneering a new on-demand platform to offer consumers seamless connections to businesses via voice and messaging apps to enable greater customer service through the use of intelligent automation blended with live experts. The core ethos of the Syndeo approach is to demystify the use of artificial intelligence for businesses to facilitate better communication with their customers. Syndeo have built their our own proprietary Artificial Intelligence engine which is specifically designed for customer experience and includes NLU with a conversational IU. The AI engine underpins the Syndeo platform and monitors every customer interaction running though the platform. For more on Syndeo, please visit www.syndeo.cx
About Techstart NI
Established by Invest Northern Ireland as part of its £170m Access to Finance initiative and managed by Techstart Ventures LLP, TechstartNI provides support for early stage technology businesses and university spin-outs. TechstartNI is part financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth in Jobs Programme 2014-2020.
Catherine Ewings
Syndeo Ltd
+44 28 9076 7266
email us here
Syndeo | Your world to their world