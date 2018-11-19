Grand opening of the very best of Fitness and Weight Loss all-inclusive Holiday of Thailand
Many retreats offer different services and programs, however experience shows that the cheaper you go, the lowest is the quality of the program: overcrowded group classes, unavailable trainers, long wait at the restaurant, difficulty to communicate with the staff, low quality accommodation, etc.
Strong of more than 10 years’ experience in the weight loss and fitness holidays industry, Serge and Harry have decided to create the very best of Fitness and Weight Loss all-inclusive Holiday of Thailand: TRAINING PARADISE PHUKET
TRAINING PARADISE PHUKET IS DIFFERENT!
• Relax in the peaceful settings in one of our 6 luxury bedrooms in our 1,100m² Villa.
• Experience and learn from a bespoke training environment with a maximum of 8 guests.
• Enjoy a variety of delicious meals from our inspired à la carte menu.
• Find yourself fitter and stronger from a result based Training Program designed specifically for you.
• Soak up tropical island life with daily outdoor activities.
• Benefit from a training team dedicated to giving you the best possible experience through knowledge, support and a fun exercise approach.
Grand opening in March 2019!
Book now and receive a 20% Discount with the Coupon code OPENING20 valid until 15th Dec 2019!
From touchdown to take off, we wanted to eradicate any stress that can arise from organising and preparation.
Therefore Training Paradise organised all your training and adventures, prepared all your meals and will supply you with all the guidance and information you may need. Now, this holiday is purely about you, and what you’re here to accomplish.
Serge Fontrier
Training Paradise
+66 64 032 6098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Fitness holiday in Phuket. Weight loss retreat in Thailand.