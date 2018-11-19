Bobbi Edwards of Healing Hearts Counseling to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research has shown that early childhood trauma can cause problems such as anxiety, depression and relationship issues later in our adult life. Indeed, many of the answers we seek for the issues we struggle with today can be found in our childhood.

Bobbi Edwards is the founder of Healing Hearts Counseling, where she works with individuals, couples and groups to help them find balance in their lives and become the people they are meant to be.

“We all have issues and we all have struggles,” says Bobbi. “Whatever goes on in our family of origin obviously affects us either in a positive way or a negative way. I help people go back and look into their childhood to connect the dots as to why they struggle and the ways in which they struggle.”

According to Bobbi, we go through seven stages of development as children, and we live our life, as we get older, based on our childhood. The foundation of our struggles are the beliefs we form about ourselves in childhood. There is something wrong with me. I’m not good enough. We don’t have the language to navigate our way through these false beliefs.

“We can only attract, emotionally, what we experience,” says Bobbi, “but we don’t often think about why we feel the way we feel or why we do the things we do. That’s what therapy is about: to help us go back and discover where this comes from and what it’s really about.”

In addition to these misbeliefs, Bobbi also works with “scripts,” the behaviors we associate with ourselves: passivity, avoidance, procrastination, workaholism.

“Our parents are the writers and the producers of our life. That’s the path that we walk. But we always have a choice to walk a different path and consciously make changes,” says Bobbi. “I’m most proud of people who are motivated to walk a different path. Not everybody’s willing to. It’s hard work, but to make changes that are healthy and rewrite their story, it’s so awesome to watch people do that.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Bobbi Edwards in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday November 20th at 3pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Bobbi, please visit http://tacomahealingheartscounseling.com/