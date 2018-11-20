The Beauty Foodie Club Launches Exclusive Reward "Beauty Every Month" for 100 Awesome Women Who Help Kids
The exclusive beauty reward is just for 100 women in Southern California who participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund summer camp scholarships for kids.
Women make referrals that connect Recruiting for Good with companies hiring professional staff. When the staffing agency finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee; a portion is donated to fund camp scholarships, and to reward monthly beauty services for one year.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now women can use their social network to make a difference and enjoy beauty rewards; hair (blowouts, color, cut), Mani/Pedi, Skin Care, and Waxing. Our exclusive reward is perfect for awesome women who love helping kids, and enjoying L.A.'s best beauty services. We're rewarding just 100 Beauty Foodie Club memberships.”
Why We Help Fund Summer Camp
1. Investing in enriching experiences prepares kids for tomorrow's jobs.
2. Save families money (average cost of summer camp in L.A. is $500 a week).
3. Moms deserve and need a fun vacation away from the kids (even for a couple of hours each day).
How Women Enjoy Exclusive Beauty Reward
1) A woman personally introduces a family member or friend who hires professional staff at a California company.
2) Woman has participated in the community (church, school, or volunteered in a nonprofit in the last 10 years).
3) Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com to get started (participation is confidential, and personal).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Happiness is helping kids and rewarding women beauty every month..."
About
Recruiting for Good is a boutique and socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals that help us fund summer camp with World's Best Experiences, Products, and Services www.WePartyforGood.com.
Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com, the community can participate to help fund camp scholarships and earn fun love life rewards.
The Beauty Foodie Club is sponsored by Recruiting for Good, we reward 100 members who participate and help fund summer camp scholarships; monthly beauty services for a period of one year. Refer three friends to the club, and earn an all- inclusive trip for two to the best 2020 Food and Wine Festival (Aspen, Cayman Islands, or Maui); to learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding, Santa Monica based community service, 'Our Moms Work,' providing cost free compassionate and confidential career mentoring services. 'Can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends; we listen, and can help.' To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org
In 2019, Recruiting for Good is launching Kids Love Work, offering cost free mentoring services in Santa Monica, to learn more visit www.KidsLoveWork.com; imagine kids learned about ownership and responsibility to love work and life.
