TV personality, actress, attorney, legal analyst Kelly Hyman joins Franklin D. Azar & Associates

I am excited to be joining the firm and helping the firm grow its practice.” — Kelly Hyman

DENVER, CO, USA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Hyman Joins Franklin D. Azar & Associates. Kelly Hyman emphasis is in the areas of class action and mass tort litigation.

Prior to joining Franklin D. Azar & Associates, Attorney Kelly Hyman represented clients in a class action and was on its discovery committee. Kelly Hyman also has extensive experience in mass tort litigation, having represented hundreds of claimants in claims and individual actions filed in state and federal courts involving transvaginal mesh, tobacco litigation, and water contamination.

Kelly Hyman is a member of, the Colorado Bar, the Colorado Bar Association, the Colorado Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, the Florida Bar, and the Washington D.C. Bar, She is also a proud graduate of AAJ’s leadership academy. Ms. Hyman is a member of American Association for Justice (“AAJ”) and participates in the Women’s Caucus Lobby Day in Washington D.C.

From 2017-2018, Kelly Hyman served as President of the Palm Beach Federal Bar Association and is currently the Chair of the Membership Committee for the Colorado Federal Bar Association.

Kelly Hyman was raised by her mother in New York City and Southern California. Kelly Hyman previously worked as a model and actress, appearing in numerous television shows, movies, off-Broadway plays, and commercials. While studying for her undergraduate degree, Kelly served as a White House Intern with the Office of Presidential Inquiries.

Kelly Hyman graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Communications and received her Juris Doctor degree cum laude from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law. After graduating from the University of Florida, she clerked for the Honorable Brian Sandoval, now the Governor of Nevada, when he was a United States District Court Judge.

Mrs. Hyman has lectured at numerous seminars and has received an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

