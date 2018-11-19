Sopheon Named AIM Company of the Year by Shares Magazine

Investors know that Sopheon is playing a key role in the success of some of the world’s most renowned enterprises; we are proud to receive this vote of confidence from experts in the financial markets” — Andy Michuda, Sopheon CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, has been named AIM Company of the Year by Shares magazine, the first time Sopheon has been selected for the honor. Winners were celebrated on November 8 at a black-tie gala dinner at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

The annual Shares Awards are determined by reader votes and winners are chosen in 32 categories that represent the major areas of investing and trading in United Kingdom financial markets. AIM is a £100 billion market for more than 3,600 growing, global companies and a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.

“We are grateful to be honored by Shares as the AIM Company of the Year, a testament to the strength of our global team, their hard work and vision for the future of our company,” said Sopheon CEO Andy Michuda. “Investors know that Sopheon is playing a key role in the success of some of the world’s biggest and most renowned enterprises, and we are proud to receive this vote of confidence from experts in the financial markets.”

The Shares Award is the latest in a series of industry honors for Sopheon, including a Readers' Choice award from Consumer Goods Technology, a leadership award from the UK Stock Market Awards and a 2018 Golden Bridge Award for Enterprise Management Innovations.

To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform, Accolade®, are transforming enterprise innovation, please visit our website at www.sopheon.com.



ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Performance solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.