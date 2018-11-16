Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Launched A 2-day Advanced Workshop for Team’s Outside Sales Agents

2-day Advanced Training Workshop by Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team with Karissa Kouchi from Tony Robbins Team as the guest speaker.

The path to success is to take massive determined action.” — Tony Robbins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a topnotch provider of real estate team system, launched a 2-day advanced workshop for their sales team agents on November 14 to 15, 2018. This event allows many real estate agents to improve their knowledge about the industry, especially in the current market shift. They also invited a guest speaker, Karissa Kouchis, the national trainer of Tony Robbins team and main topic covered was "Turning Action Into Results".

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team believes that without a reliable system, it will be hard for a real estate agents to define their objectives and goals. However, with the help of their dependable system, it is made possible to achieve predictable and consistent results. This can also help the team to save time and money for a particular project. Their provided system will serve as a regular and orderly way of performing real estate tasks. It appears to an organized plan of doing one specific task that should be on specific time and date. Also, this will include all the necessary day-to-day activities that consume most of the agents.

Through the advanced 2 day training provided by Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, many participants have a more in-depth understanding of the real estate team system. Agents discovered how the system could effectively improve the following:

- Attracting more prospects

- Converting prospects into appointments

- Converting appointments into clients

- Providing clients with superior service

- Turning clients into lifetime clients

With the help of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, agents have the best chance to provide a more satisfying service to their clients without breaking their backs. The company aims to create a team of professionals where clients will be able to experience great convenience whenever they look for a real estate property. Thus, they will be provided with the highest quality service by means of cutting-edge technology to improve the speed, innovative capabilities, and efficiency.

“Our existence serves as a real solution in order for many real estate clients experience best quality service in the industry. To make this happen, everything should start in building a group of professionals by the help of dependable system,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, the Founder of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a top provider of different real estate properties in California for many years. They have the best experience in providing many clients with home selling services in less time. Whenever clients wanted to sell a particular property, they serve to be their best partner in obtaining expected results.

For more information about Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team or Titanium Real Estate Network, or if you are a real estate agent interested in joining the team, simply call them at 626-789-0159 or visit their website at www.titaniumrealestatenetwork.com and email rudy@teamnuvision.net.

California Real Estate Broker License 01820322