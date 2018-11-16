Oil painting by Franz Kline, Tiffany watch and engagement ring, Asian objects, more at Bruneau & Co.'s Nov. 24th auction
Post-Impressionist oil on board titled Sunny Afternoon by Franz Kline (Am., 1910-1962) (est. $5,000-$8,000).
Fine, 20th century leaded glass rose bronze lamp attributed to Gorham, 22 inches tall (est. $2,000-$3,000).
Chinese Qing Dynasty celadon white jade plaque with a fine, reticulated carving of storks (est. $2,000-$3,000).
Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ Estate Antiques & Fine Art Auction is planned for the Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, November 24th, online and in the gallery.
“This will be a well-rounded holiday sale, with a large assortment of jewelry from estates across southern New England, as well as interesting art from many local homes,” said Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers company president and auctioneer Kevin Bruneau. “We invite everyone to come celebrate Thanksgiving with Bruneau & Co. and enjoy the complimentary food and beverage.”
The auction will begin promptly at 10 am Eastern time. Online bidding will be facilitated by bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com, or by downloading the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Previews will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23, from 9-5. Doors will open auction day at 8 am.
“With 500 lots this is surely not going to be a sprint of an auction,” remarked Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer. “It promises to be an exciting, action-packed day. From fine jewelry and period furnishings to a Franz Kline painting, there’s something for everyone.”
The Franz Kline (Mass./N.Y., 1910-1962) is a post-Impressionist oil on board titled Sunny Afternoon (est. $5,000-$8,000). The painting, an early example from Kline’s career, depicts a farmer and his donkey in an outdoor setting. It’s signed and titled and housed in a 16 inch by 21 inch frame. Also, a signed oil on canvas post-Impressionist figural seascape painting by Jack Keijo Steele (Wash., 1919-2003), 27 inches by 33 inches (framed) should bring $2,000-$3,000.
Other noteworthy original paintings will include a pair of works with identical pre-sale estimates of $1,000-$2,000. One is a coastal Maine atmospheric seascape watercolor by the avant-garde artist of the Boston School, George Hawley Hallowell (Mass., 1871-1926), signed and 36 inches by 29 inches (framed). The other is a portrait oil on canvas painting, possibly of President Grover Cleveland, by Nicola Marschall (Am./Germ., 1829-1917), signed and dated (“1886”) lower left.
Additional fine artworks will feature three paintings by the Swiss modernist Albert Chavaz (1907-1990), including a hunting game still life and a nocturnal landscape; three abstract expressionist crayon drawings by Taro Yamamoto (American, 1919-1994); an oil portrait of World War I French general Marshal Joseph Joffre by George Luks (Pa./N.Y., 1867-1933); and many artworks deaccessioned from the deCordova Museum & Sculpture Park in Lincoln, Mass.
The Tiffany name will be called more than once. A Tiffany & Company engagement ring with a stunning, near colorless 1.24-carat square brilliant cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting and VVS1 clarity, with very good polish and symmetry, should garner $8,000-$12,000; and a Tiffany Swiss platinum repeater pocket watch, made circa 1902, with 29-jewel C. H. Meylan movement and Art Deco stylized face and subsidiary second hand dial, is expected to realize $3,000-$5,000.
Asian offerings will include a circa 1900 palace-size Persian Mahal wool carpet rug, 26 feet 2 inches by 17 feet 3 inches, having a diamond ivory medallion with floral tendrils surrounded by thousands of flowers and lattice work within geometric and floral borders (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a Chinese Qing Dynasty celadon white jade plaque, 4 inches by 3 ¼ inches, showing a fine, reticulated carving of a phalanx of storks foraging in a marsh in high relief (est. $2,000-$3,000).
The Asian category will also feature porcelain, wood carvings and several jades, highlighted by the aforementioned Qing Dynasty jade plaque, plus a lovely Kangxi baluster form scenic vase.
Decorative accessories will be plentiful and will include a fine, 20th century leaded glass rose bronze lamp attributed to Gorham, 22 inches tall, with a vibrant, 18-inch diameter stained glass shade consisting of polychrome roses with green foliage and amber glass (est. $2,000-$3,000); and an exceptional early 19th century Chippendale gilt carved wood mirror, 44 inches by 22 inches, finely decorated with a central urn flanked by facing Chinese birds (est. $1,000-$1,500).
The folk art category will be highlighted by a pair of Leonard Wyburd Arts & Crafts Thebes stools. Also in the sale are a 19th century American ship’s ‘woolie’ embroidered textile, a double flame Murano art glass sculpture by Adriano Valentina (b. 1945), and an early 19th century Ethan Allen type gilt copper and zinc weathervane. Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted.
Bruneau & Co.’s next big sale after this one is an important Toys & Comics Auction, slated for Saturday, December 1st, also online and in the Cranston gallery. Up for bid will be over 325 lots, to include significant comics such as DC Flash #105 CBCS 9.0 est. $15,000-$25,000; Marvel Fantastic Four #48 CBCS 8.5 est. $3,000-$5,000; Marvel Incredible Hulk #181 CBCS 9.4 est. $6,000-$9,000; DC Detective Comics #142 CBCS 6.5 est. $2,000-$3,000; and other rarities.
To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the firm’s calendar of upcoming auctions, to include the Thanksgiving holiday weekend sale and the December 1 Toys & Comics Auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted frequently. To contact the company via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at the gallery, at (401) 533-9980.
