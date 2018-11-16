James H Bloom to Appear at Another Read Through for Discussion and Book Signing
Another Read Through, to host Portland, Oregon eventPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James H Bloom, author of Hope Lies Within, will discuss and sign his book on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. - 8 p.m., his publicist announced today. The event will be hosted by Another Read Through bookstore, 3932 N Mississippi Ave Portland, Oregon.
The book reading is open to the public.
“It's important for me to provide a space for authors who may not typically receive the attention of best-selling authors,” explained Elisa Saphier, owner of Another Read Through. “What writers and artists do—all of them, not just the ones with the names you recognize—is so important. We really celebrate them and their work here.”
The Portland, Oregon author says that his inspiration and positive, literal flow first developed when he was just six-years-old. As an adult, he has finessed these elements.
“In December, 2017, I decided to sit down and write down the words which entered my mind, heart, and soul,” explained James Bloom. “I produced enough material to write a book—literally.”
Hope Lies Within is the third book in a series which uplifts, inspires, and empowers the reader. For more information, visit https://www.itmsq.com.
ABOUT JAMES H BLOOM
James H Bloom was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 7, 1950, and currently resides in Portland, Oregon. Immediately born an orphan, James became a ward of the court and raised in foster care. When he was 4-years-old, he was legally adopted. At the age of 17, he joined the Marine Corps and served for two years. Following an honorable discharge, James embarked upon a 42-year, heavy construction and production fabrication career. He remains happily married to his wife of 48 years, Diana. and they live in Portland Oregon. For media opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs, Publicist to James H Bloom. FranBriggs@aol.com
