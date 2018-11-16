Protected Media earns MRC's demanding Accreditation for SIVT Detection and Filtration as well as Viewability Measurement
Protected Media’s accreditation by the MRC provides an opportunity for leading brands and advertisers to work with technology that was designed from its inception, to catch fraud at the earliest stage.
The accreditation demonstrates the validity and sophistication of Protected Media’s new paradigm of invalid traffic detection and viewability measurement technologies which are based on cybersecurity methodologies to provide robust detection for all stakeholders in the digital advertising chain.
“We are committed to empowering the advertising industry with accurate and granular information about every single ad impression,” explains Protected Media CEO Asaf Greiner. “The MRC accreditation for Protected Media’s invalid traffic detection and viewability solutions provides our existing customers and the market, with the reassurance that our new paradigm of detection technology meets the rigorous industry standards.”
“We congratulate Protected Media for meeting the demanding requirements necessary to earn MRC accreditation for its SIVT detection and filtration, as well as its viewability measurement,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “These capabilities are essential to protecting ad investments in today’s digital environments, and Protected Media has demonstrated to the MRC that it’s up to this critical task.”
Protected Media is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in the London and New York.
About Protected Media
Protected Media's solutions enable buyers and sellers of digital advertising to ensure that display mobile and video ads are properly located, visible, and seen by real people. Protected Media's technology provides in-depth information at the impression level to detect problematic traffic so agencies can work side by side with publishers to identify and eliminate suspicious activity to dramatically increase over-all ad quality. For more information visit www.protected.media.
About The Media Rating Council
The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at www.mediaratingcouncil.org.
