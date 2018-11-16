Diligent research by Bruce Wood of Woodshed Art Auctions propels Gainsborough oil portrait study to $103,125 at auction

Oil portrait study by Thomas Gainsborough (Br., 1727-1788) for The Honourable Mrs. Graham ($103,125). Wood's infra-red photography revealed a complex and energetic drawing hidden beneath the surface of the paint. Oil on canvas painting by a follower of Edward Hopper (Am., 1882-1967), titled Office at Night ($7,500). Tempera on paper attributed to Claude Monet (Fr., 1840-1926), titled Winter Landscape ($3,900). Oil on canvas landscape attributed to Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corort (Fr., 1796-1875) ($3,750).

What was initially thought to be an ordinary copy ended with a six-figure finish at the firm’s November 1st fine art auction held online and in Franklin, Mass.