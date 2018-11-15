Newark, Italy and Me by Daniel P Quinn debuts on Lulu Books for Christmas in 2018.

Newark has many histories including my Grandfather at age 14. Newark has many roots from Italy to the Irish, and French as well.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 15, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newark Italy + Me.By Daniel P QuinnView this Author's SpotlightPaperback, 44 Pages This item has not been rated yetNewark, Italy + Me.PreviewPrice: $24.95Prints in 3-5 business daysNewark has many histories including G. Antonio Basso who emigrated from Italy to Newark, NJ in 1900. Antonio Basso was my Grandfather who came to America at age 14. Newark has many artistic roots including Armenia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France which are featured in Newark, Italy + Me.Immigration is a ongoing event.The past is indeed prologue to our present and future.Mr. Quinn is also available for book signings and talks on Italian culture and Opera from LaScala to the Piccolo Teatro, Broadway, Off-Broadway and The Metropolitan Opera.Welcome to my Newark. Nevarca and the new old Irish sod in New Jersey.Daniel P Quinn also wrote:"Exits + Entrances, 25 years off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond"; Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT) and "organized labor" http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14566131.htm Invocation from Pope Francis: "The artists of our time, through their ingenuity, may help everyonediscover the beauty of creation."