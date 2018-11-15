Amid the rise of “Instapoets”, a new website reminds readers and poets to turn to the classics
Poetryimmortal.com is a poetry blog and encyclopedia which venerates the great poets of historyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris, the owner of poetryimmortal.com, has always cherished classic poetry, finding inspiration and lasting beauty. He has built an impressive encyclopedic website, which provides many historical poets in multiple languages, with many useful translations.
However, in this age of social media, he is dismayed by the rise of so-called “Instapoetry”, arguing that these works consistently lack depth. He views the surge of interest in poetry as beneficial, but warns that large popular consumption does not necessarily equate with quality. He explains the common problems with “Instapoetry”, which he describes as often clichéd diary entries with overused language, lacking substance and originality. He contends that the chaotic pieces show an ignorance of the poetic tradition, and are often devoid of profound thought.
Chris encourages readers and writers to voyage back to the classics: “We return to the classics to better understand the roots of this revered and honourable tradition, a tradition of great beauty and wisdom.” He argues that many can improve their writing skills by reading the classics, which he sees as still relevant today.
Poetryimmortal.com provides visitors with poems in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, ancient Greek and Latin. The translations enable readers and poetry lovers to conveniently
access international and historical poetry, all on one accessible website. Here we can read the odes of Horace, the sonnets of Petrarch and the Romantic masterpieces of Wordsworth and Keats.
In this racing era of social media, poetryimmortal.com emerges as a much-needed remedy, reminding readers of the standards of art and literature. This website brings us closer to the sublime writers of history, exalting that poetry which has endured the test of time.
About Poetry Immortal:
Poetry Immortal is a Canadian-based online encyclopedia and blog, providing a database of historical poets and their works. This large collection includes poems in multiple languages, with many English translations. The directory will continue to be updated, while the blog provides many thought-provoking articles. Poetry Immortal is a must-read website for any poetry enthusiast or aspiring poet.
