Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Focuses on How to Position Client’s Home in Today’s Shifting Market

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team focuses on how to position their client’s home strategically in today’s shifting market to get it sold quickly. Today’s real estate market is no longer a seller’s market, but a buyer’s market. This means more options for buyers and more competition for sellers. When the market is like this, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team strives to get their client’s homes sold quickly.

The team uses the RBID Home Selling System to attract buyers who really want to buy a property and are ready to make an offer. RBID homes are properties that are not available online, distress sales, off-market properties, builder closeouts, bank foreclosures, divorce sales, corporate owned, bank owned properties, property exchanges and other kinds of properties from highly motivated sellers. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has over 30,000 pre-approved and pre-qualified buyers who are able, willing and ready to buy a property. In fact, they were able to sell more than 50 properties last month.

The team understands how stressful selling a home can be. They want to take away the stress of the selling process and use the RBID Home Selling System as a guarantee to their clients. The team gives sellers the peace of mind that their property will be sold to another buyer or to Titanium Real Estate Network for a great price. Titanium Real Estate Network will market the property to buyers at its full market value.

Everyone in the Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is an RBID-certified specialist and helps buyers enjoy a stress-free buying process and 12-month homeowner’s warranty. Sellers don’t need to worry about marketing their property. Pricing a property is most likely the most critical decision the seller and their real estate agent will make. Buyers will look at properties with calculated and impersonal eyes and want the property at a fair market price. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team gives sellers a good idea about the value of their property. The team has already sold over $100 Million in transactions and named as among the top 200 agents in the United States. With their expertise, sellers don’t have to worry about their property sitting on the market for a long time or compromising their bottom line.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team helps clients buy or sell a home in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Gabriel Valley. As a premier real estate company, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team helps guarantee a smooth transaction for their clients. The company also supports the World Harvest Organization’s mission to end poverty. They have participated in World Harvest’s programs to alleviate the causes and effects of poverty, including disaster reliefs and children’s education.

For more information, call 626-789-0159 or email rudy@teamnuvision.net.

California Real Estate Broker License 01820322