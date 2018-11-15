Plasma Pen Pro (PPP) Offering Training And Certification In Plasma Fibroblast Treatments Using The Plamere Plasma Pen.

Plamere Plasma Pen Training and Certification Program USA Eyebrow and Eyelid Lift by Plasma Pen Pro (PPP) Plamere Plasma Fibroblast Eyelid Lift Treatment by Plasma Pen Pro (PPP)

Plasma skin tightening is in huge demand but the number of certified technicians is low. PPP offer the best in Plasma Fibroblast Training and Certification.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art and science of Plasma Fibroblast in the beauty industry is not a new, but with new and better technology and equipment, this treatment has now come to the forefront of the beauty industry.

Most men and women seek out the next best non-invasive, non-surgical treatment that will have them looking younger and having a more refreshed looked, without the use of chemicals, toxins or scalpels. Well, that treatment has arrived in a procedure simply called: Plasma Fibroblast. This treatment uses a Plasma Pen that produces an arc, similar to a lightning bolt, that carbonizes the skin (a controlled burn) that produces what looks like a dot on the skin. Once the skin is carbonized, it contracts, causing skin tightening, and the residual heat from the arc goes into the dermis causing the skin to produce collagen, which in turn plumps the skin. Therefore, this treatment reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and can remove moles, skin tags and even warts.

The results of having a Plasma Fibroblast treatment have been outstanding. The recovery time for such a treatment is 5-7 days, and it is only social downtime, as the carbonized dots on the skin heal. This procedure can give the client an eyelid lift, eyebrow lift, neck lift, tummy tuck, ear lift, crows feet reduction, jowl reduction, wrinkle reduction, and more. The sky is the limit with this procedure.

You've heard the good news, and now for some bad news. The quality of Plasma Pens very as much as that of lasers. The best Plasma Pen that has been sold and trained around the world is the Plamere Plasma Pen. This pen is FDA approved and CE approved, and is the only Plasma Pen Rose Cruz now uses to teach her Plamere Plasma Pen Pro Courses. "Although there are other pens on the market, we have found that the Plamere is now the leader in the plasma fibroblast industry. Insurance companies know the pen, and have been keen to insure our student in the USA knowing that we train with this pen." There are many other pens sold on asian websites, however, most of these pens are unstable and break down easily, or each pen has a different energy and can cause burns and/or scarring.

Technicians in the beauty industry can trust that Plasma Pen Pro (PPP) have the experience in the industry, and are wanting to share that experience with the next generation of Plasma Fibroblast Technicians. They have completed hundreds of treatments, and have trained hundreds of students nationally and internationally. PPP have just announced their USA Plamere Plasma Pen Pro Tour. Their tour starts in New York City on January 14-15, and Rose Cruz will be travelling from the East Coast to the West Coast to spread her knowledge in the Plasma Fibroblast Industry with all those students who want to add this treatment to their current menu offerings.

Finding new opportunities in the beauty world can often be quite difficult considering the competitive nature surrounding it that exists in most countries. That's what makes the news about plasma lifts, also known as Plasma Fibroblast treatments, so interesting from a business perspective. The even better news is the worldwide leaders in the space Rose Cruz and Plasma Pen Pro (PPP) are working on expanding their teaching reach even further – and this means bringing on new partners willing to host and distribute the Plasma Pen Pro Plasma Fibroblast Training and Certification Course. The opportunity is a win-win for all involved PPP, their partners, the students of the course, and ultimately the people who benefits from the plasma pen treatments.

“Plasma Fibroblast training is the present and future of in the beauty industry, and it is only growing bigger by the day,” remarked Rose Cruz from Plasma Pen Pro. “We have seen very real success stories from our partners and we know this is a trend that will just continue to grow. When you have a business model that works, an amazing product in plasma fibroblast training and certification, and a team that are experts in instruction, the sky is really the limit.”

Plasma Pen Pro have held successful classes across the world, in places like Canada, United States, and Australia. The team is more-than-open to discuss offering their classes and certification in a long list of other nations and encourage interested parties to reach out and discuss details.

Some of the areas plasma skin lift treatments can help include Fine Lines, Eyebrow Ptosis, Crows Feet Lines, Nasal Labial Folds, Laugh Lines, Smoker's and Kissing Lines, Neck Lines, and Drooping Skin & Loose Skin.

Reviews of the plasma fibroblast treatments continue to be positive across the board.

Janice S., from Australia, recently said, “I took Plasma Pen Pro training and achieved my certification with Rose Cruz. I was able to find a job in almost immediately and not only love it, but it pays very well. Five-stars.” More positive reviews and stories can be found on their Google page, and boasts over 30 positive reviews by students and clients alike.

