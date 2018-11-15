Retired U.S. DEA Senior Executive, Special Agent in Charge, Karl C. Colder Joins GenCanna Global as Senior Advisor

Former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Senior Executive joins GenCanna in an advisory capacity on a range of security and policy issues.

Partnerships with law enforcement experts are critical to safely and securely expanding our business globally.” — Matty Mangone-Miranda, GenCanna CEO

WINCHESTER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenCanna Global Inc. (“GenCanna”) announced today that retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Senior Executive, Special Agent in Charge, Karl Colder will be joining the company in an advisory capacity on a range of security and policy issues.

Mr. Colder’s 32-year career includes serving in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as Senior Executive, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Division Office responsible for operations in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, and as Deputy Chief Inspector of the DEA Office of Professional Responsibility. Before retiring in 2018, Mr. Colder led DEA efforts to fight the heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemics in West Virginia.

“I am thrilled to join the GenCanna team. Companies operating in this space on a global scale should have security, compliance, and safety as their top priorities. GenCanna knows this and they are leading by example,” said Karl Colder. He added, “Also, as the 2018 Farm Bill moves through Congress, I am pleased about the clarifications surrounding the hemp crop's removal from the Controlled Substances Act, which will benefit our nation's farmers. A partnership like ours is long overdue and I am excited about what we will accomplish together.”

GenCanna, a vertically-integrated agriculture technology company specializing in the production of industrial hemp rich in CBD has been at the forefront of developing the rapidly expanding hemp industry. The company’s relationships with law enforcement on the state and federal level has been critical to the company’s success since its founding. These relationships are crucial in distinguishing federally-compliant hemp companies from companies in the medical marijuana and recreational marijuana markets.

“Partnerships with law enforcement experts are critical to safely and securely expanding our business globally,” said Matty Mangone-Miranda, CEO of GenCanna. Mr. Mangone-Miranda continued, “We welcome retired leaders from the DEA to ATF to Interpol. Their experience is essential in creating an organization with next-level leadership.”

GenCanna's hemp-derived products are already exempted from the Controlled Substances Act through compliant participation in the state and federal structures enabled by the Agricultural Act of 2014. GenCanna’s focused regulatory efforts have been critical to the success of the company and industry. These efforts are led by Steve Bevan, a co-Founder and the Company’s current President. Mr. Bevan is a co-founder of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and presently serves its Secretary.

“Without our work with law enforcement and policymakers the hemp industry would not be where it is today,” commented Steve Bevan, GenCanna’s President. “We want everyone in our industry to adopt a similar attitude. It is my hope that our partnership with Mr. Colder can be a template for how companies create deeper, more integrated and meaningful relationships with law enforcement and other officials.”

# # #

About GenCanna Global, Inc.

GenCanna is a vertically-integrated agriculture-technology company specializing in the production of hemp rich in CBD. Founded in 2014, as an inaugural member of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, the company is a longstanding industry pioneer. GenCanna works closely with state universities, consumer protection agencies and other regulatory bodies driving key industry language and legislation. Consistent extraction methods and innovative processing technologies ensure GenCanna production processes exceed all regulatory standards for FDA registered and inspected food production facilities (learn more at https://gencanna.com/compliance/). The GenCanna Production Platform™ assures standardized, repeatable quality from farm to finished product.

CONTACTS:

Media

Alex Green, GenCanna

media@gencanna.com