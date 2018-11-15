ISKCON Food Relief Foundation commences campaign to impart motivational counselling to under-privileged children
The campaign will see children from Government schools and under National Child Labour Project receive much-needed exposure to various future opportunitiesGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurugram, India, November 15, 2018: ISKCON Food Relief Foundation branded as Annamrita, a not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable organization, kick-started a campaign to impart motivational counselling to under-privileged children in the week of National Education Day. Sri. Rishi Kumara Das, Trustee - Annamrita, who has more than 22 years of experience in various reputed organizations, led the session. The event was attended by more than 100 children upto class 5 at a school run by Max Vision Social Welfare Society under the National Child Labor Project (NCLP) in Gurgaon. Also gracing the occasion with their presence were Ashok Yadav, - Project Director- National Child Labor Project, Gurugram and Brijesh Singh, Director - Max Vision Social Welfare Society.
Annamrita has gone much beyond the mission of liberating these children from the vicious cycle of poverty and illiteracy by serving them wholesome nutritious meals. They, through the creation of this campaign, intend to expose children across Government, Government funded and NCLP schools in Gurugram to various future opportunities in the country. The unique initiative started by the organization witnessed kids seeking knowledge on the various opportunities which they can explore in the future. This was followed by a mid-day meal being distributed among the children.
Commenting on the campaign, Sri Rishi Kumara Das, Trustee - Annamrita said, “Annamrita has always sought to touch the lives of lakhs of school children in India by providing them a wholesome meal while these children are pursuing their education. Being touched by Annamrita, these students on completing their education will be able to reap the benefits of the midday meal program as well as the personality development initiative which is being provided as a part of this campaign. We are hopeful that one day these children may set an example and give it back to the society in many ways. We are thankful to the District administration of Gurugram, Government of Haryana and the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for setting up and constantly supporting such initiatives.”
Speaking on associating for this campaign, Ashok Yadav, Project Director - National Child Labor Project, Gurugram said, “We are happy to partner with Annamrita for this benevolent cause which will serve as a boon for these under-privileged children. I am certain this campaign will act as a platform to bridge the gaps and advance their educational experience to a whole new level.”
Annamrita has been at the helm of initiatives such as Zero Hunger Haryana which have received immense support from the public as well as the government. The foundation has been honoured by Lion’s Club, District Red Cross Society, Rotary Clubs across Delhi NCR and other prestigious organizations earlier for its outstanding work in different spaces.
Annamrita:
With a mission to liberate underprivileged children from the vicious cycle of poverty and illiteracy by serving them wholesome nutritious meals, ISKCON Food Relief Foundation branded as Annamrita, under the leadership of Sri Dhananjaya Krishna Das, Vice Chairman has been successfully running a large scale operation in North India. The organization has been serving 1.2 million meals everyday through its 20 kitchens across India among their network of 6500 schools, out of which 250K meals are served everyday in 1900+ schools in the state of Haryana. A not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable organization has a presence in 7 states namely - Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal.
For any more information please visit: www.foodforchild.com
Dhiraj Nauhbar
ISKCON Food Relief Foundation
+91 99109 33121
email us here
ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, India