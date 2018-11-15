COSTA RICA IS A VERY POPULAR VACATION SPOT FOR CELEBRITIES

Villa at Tulemar Resort Manuel Antonio Villa Mel Papagayo Costa Rica Casa de la Luna Papagayo Costa Rica Beach Panorama Villa Costa Rica

Costa Rica is very popular vacation spot right now

Clients who have done the beach but want a lot more out of a vacation are turning to Costa Rica” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrities, movie stars and musicians have discovered the beautiful country of Costa Rica. The Kardashian family had one of their famous vacations on the very exclusive Papagayo peninsula. Papagayo in Costa Rica is where some of the countries most luxurious villas and vacation rentals are located. Examples of these are the luxury villa Casa de La Luna which is part of the Four Seasons Resort and privately-owned Villa Mel.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone visited Costa Rica recently. In fact, she was famously invited by President Luis Guillermo Solis. Another interesting fact is the original inspiration for the Jurassic Park movie came as a result of a visit to the jungle of Costa Rica.

Other celebrities who have been spotted in Costa Rica include Sharon Stone, Demi More, Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas, Selena Gomez and Matt Damon. in fact, some celebrities love the country so much they have set up home there as is the case with Gisele Bundchen and her famous NFL quarterback husband Tom Brady.

Costa Rica is hot right now, and it is not just the rich and famous who are visiting. Exceptional Villas one of the world’s leading vacation rental companies have seen a significant spike in demand for the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. It is the ultimate experiential destination. “Clients who have done the beach but want a lot more out of a vacation are turning to Costa Rica,” says Alexandra Baradi Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas. The country is extremely biodiverse. Costa Rica is relatively tiny in size, yet it has over 5% of the world's wildlife. And you don’t need to go to the national parks to see them. You will see monkeys, Sloths, Macau’s and birds everywhere when you stay in one of their villas.

As well as the incredible biodiversity, the country has some stunning beaches. In fact, the beach at the famous Manuel Antonio National Park has been rated and recognized as the 15th best beach in the world. Other gorgeous beaches include Flamingo Beach where the luxury Palms Resort is located and the beach at the exclusive resort of Tulemar is also lovely.

Exceptional Villas team have just returned from inspecting villas and properties all over the country and will be adding over 100 new villas to their portfolio in the coming weeks. The team reported that the Costa Rica Villas offer better value than any other luxury destination in the world which is another reason for the country’s extreme popularity right now.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation rental company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa for each client and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer.

