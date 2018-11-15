Henley Business Group to showcase at Accountex 2019
Specialist business brokers reaching out to accountantsMANCHESTER, UK, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henley Business Group, the business transfer agency specialising in the B2B industrial, engineering and distribution sector, itself changed hands in February 2018. It now sits alongside Maximiti which is a leading UK accountancy practice broker and has deep and established links within the profession.
Henley will be attending Accountex for the first time in 2019 to capitalise and leverage its links with the profession.
Norman Younger , director of Henley and himself an FCCA, believes that many accountancy firms are missing out on an opportunity by taking a lead role in the sale of their clients' business.
