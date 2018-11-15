There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 151,979 in the last 365 days.

Codex Enigmatum puzzle game book launches on Kickstarter

Innovario is proud to announce the Kickstarter launch of Codex Enigmatum, an innovative escape game type puzzle book.

If you’re looking for something along the lines of Journal 29 or Trip 1907, give this one a look.”
— OpinionatedGamers.com
GHENT, BELGIUM, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Codex Enigmatum is an immersive and richly illustrated puzzle book, filled with a diverse mix of unique and interrelated brain teasers, riddles and conundrums. It features many one-of-a-kind puzzles designed specifically for this book as well as unconventional twists on well-known puzzle types.

Rami Hansenne, the author, explains: “Each puzzle solution yields a key to unlock future puzzles. In order to unlock the secrets of the codex, you will need to quest your way through over 60 varied and eccentric enigmas requiring a combination of lateral thinking, logical deduction, spatial reasoning and pattern recognition.”

The often very unconventional puzzles (each consisting of a two-page spread) require a unique approach and no two are alike. Each puzzle is illustrated and often the illustrations (rather than supporting text) offer subtle clues as to how the challenge should be approached.

The Kickstarter campaign launched on November 13th and was funded in under 3 hours. Pre-ordering is still possible until January 2nd 2019:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1662327985/codex-enigmatum-a-unique-and-eccentric-puzzle-book

Codex Enigmatum teaser video

