Codex Enigmatum puzzle game book launches on Kickstarter
Innovario is proud to announce the Kickstarter launch of Codex Enigmatum, an innovative escape game type puzzle book.
Rami Hansenne, the author, explains: “Each puzzle solution yields a key to unlock future puzzles. In order to unlock the secrets of the codex, you will need to quest your way through over 60 varied and eccentric enigmas requiring a combination of lateral thinking, logical deduction, spatial reasoning and pattern recognition.”
The often very unconventional puzzles (each consisting of a two-page spread) require a unique approach and no two are alike. Each puzzle is illustrated and often the illustrations (rather than supporting text) offer subtle clues as to how the challenge should be approached.
The Kickstarter campaign launched on November 13th and was funded in under 3 hours. Pre-ordering is still possible until January 2nd 2019:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1662327985/codex-enigmatum-a-unique-and-eccentric-puzzle-book
Rami Hansenne
Innovario
+32 488 86 54 80
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Codex Enigmatum teaser video