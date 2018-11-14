Dr. Jan Hamilton is a Trailblazer in Anti-Aging and Preventive Nutrition
Dr. Jan Hamilton has given a number of presentations on nutrition throughout her life, and she’s published articles and abstracts in respected peer reviewed journals on fortifying the immune response through individual assessments since the 1990s. She has a vision for people to live long, healthy lives with just the right amount of maintenance along the way to maximize their wellbeing.
“Many people think that their happy, energetic days only belong to their 20s. I’d like to educate people how to take care of their bodies, using the latest nutrition and anti-aging modalities, to keep their cells healthy and youthful for years to come,” says Dr. Jan Hamilton.
Her mission is to educate people on better individualized nutrition so they can take responsible steps to enjoy youthfulness well beyond their 20’s. She’s a graduate OF Texas Tech University, where she earned a B.S. and a M.S. in Food and Nutrition. While in school, she wrote a thesis on the “Satiety of Protein Sources,” which announced her as a major voice in nutrition. She later earned her PhD in Human Nutrition from Louisiana State University, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, presenting new data in her dissertation on the “Effects of Exogenous Female Sex Hormones on Food Intake, Macronutrients, and Body Weight.”
Though her broad intention is improved health for everyone, her major areas of interest include preventive nutrition and weight management, nutritional HRT, cancer prevention and aftercare. She was appointed by Governor George Bush to the Texas Diabetes Council, served as Vice Chairmen of the Texas Osteoporosis Advisory Committee, and was a delegate to 5 State White House Conferences on Aging. President Clinton nominated her to the women’s health white house conference.
Dr. Jan Hamilton’s research is a vital resource for optimal health and wellness, spanning topics from Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to the prevention and treatment of obesity in special populations. Through her publications and her cutting edge presentations, she introduces the masses to crucial healthcare advances and tips to keeping their bodies in top-notch condition with global research findings.
However, it’s not only to healthcare patients and the everyday citizen she attempts to educate. By bringing a new nutritional dialog before physicians and task force board members, Dr. Jan Hamilton hopes that she can raise instill action into healthcare professionals and beyond. In this way, her research and medical contributions will ultimately find a larger footing for the betterment of all.
“With a new focus on Preventative Nutrition, I am seeking collaboration with top policy makers and trendsetters who focus on preventing debilitating disease. My motto is: Let’s die young, as late as possible,” Dr. Jan Hamilton says.
