5 Reasons you should Skip the Lines at the Mall and Spend a Holiday Weekend on the North Fork

75 Miles from Hustle and Bustle of NYC is Long Island’s Wine Country, the New Destination for the Holidays

If you have family visiting for the holidays, or are looking for a fun way to spend time with friends during the holiday season, the North Fork is the place to be. Here are 5 reasons to visit the North Fork this holiday season:

North Fork Wine Tours - Taste regional varietals from North Fork, LI wineries in Jamesport, NY, including Clovis Point, Sherwood House Vineyards -Jamesport Tasting House, Paumanok Vineyards and Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead, NY. From Bachelorette Parties to holiday weekend getaways, and guided tours of North Fork vineyards and barrel rooms.

Delectable Country Dining – A visit to the North Fork is not complete without a stop for lunch or dinner at one of many Restaurants, like the famous Cooperage Inn, which hosts the North Fork’s most visited Fall Festival. During the holiday season, the Cooperage Inn is decked out in holiday cheer. The fireplace is lit and the cocktails are flowing at the Cooperage Inn this holiday season.

North Fork Theatre – Catch the Santaland Diaries at the Jamesport Meeting House. When a down-on-his luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is working in Santaland at Macy’s department store for the holiday season as a reluctant, but relentlessly cheerful, elf. In David Sedaris’ dark comedy, the newly christened Crumpet, our clever anti-hero, shares his observations of the mayhem in front of and behind the scenes during one chaotic December.

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm – A destination spot on the North Fork and Vineyard tours is Santa's Christmas Tree Farm. Owned and operated by the Edson Family, where the first plantings were put in 1979 on 23 acres of farmland. This pet friendly holiday destination touts more than 40,000 trees, ready to grace your living room this Christmas season.

The Baiting Hollow Club – Tis the Season for Holiday Parties, and the Exclusive Baiting Hollow Club is one that your guests will not soon forget. This holiday season, turn your holiday event into an occasion everyone will remember with an unforgettable meal served in a friendly and spirited atmosphere. The Fox's Den Pub is the ideal setting for your company holiday party.

