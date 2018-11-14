In today’s economy, it is very easy to get into financial trouble. You can have a business venture fail or a divorce that causes bills to pile up.” — Michael A. Cibik

In today’s economy, it is very easy to get into financial trouble. You can have a business venture fail or a divorce that causes bills to pile up. There many forms of bankruptcy which are called chapters. In this blog, we will focus on Chapter 7 by looking at the advantages and disadvantages of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy is when you are unable to pay your debts. Your assets are liquidated, and the proceeds go to the creditors to settle the debts. This should be seen as a last resort and is primarily used for business owners. You may feel that you are alone and that it is shameful to have to declare Chapter 7. You shouldn’t feel this way. There are plenty of famous people out there who have filed such as Walt Disney, Henry Ford, and Donald Trump. There are plenty of businesses that have filed as well, such as Toys ‘R’ Us, Blockbuster, and Macy’s.



To declare Chapter 7, you must be sure that you are not eligible for Chapter 13, where you can pay back some of the money owed to creditors. The whole point of Chapter 7 is to give the debtor a new start. You must meet certain criteria to file for Chapter 7:

Your income must be equal to or below the median income in your state.

If your income is above, you will have to take a “means test,” which is a calculation used to prevent those who have high incomes from filing Chapter 7 instead of Chapter 13. It is a way to determine your monthly disposable income over six months prior to filing. If you don’t pass the means test, you’ll have to file Chapter 13, where you will be required to make payments to creditors over a five-year period.

You must attend credit counseling prior to filing. If you failed to attend, then you cannot file.



How Chapter 7 Works

According to uscourts.gov, you must file bankruptcy in an area where you live or where your business is located. You must file with the court:

Schedule of Assets and Liabilities

Statement of Financial Affairs

Schedule of Income and Expenditures

Schedule of Executory Contracts and Unexpired Leases

You must also provide tax returns or transcripts of tax returns before and during the bankruptcy process. There is a cost to file. The amount depends on how you are filing – a business owner, a single person or as a couple. This cost is usually more for a business owner since the case is more complicated.

Once you have filed, you will be appointed a trustee. This person will also determine if Chapter 7 is applicable to your case. The trustee can revoke the Chapter 7 based on fraud or an error in the paperwork. It is important to note that not all debts will be cleared. Debts not discharged include:

Alimony

Child Support

Student Loans

Certain Taxes

Debts for Death & Personal lnjury (e.g. DUI)

Post-petition HOA fees

Debts for crime restitution orders

You can reaffirm a debt, meaning you can make a payment arrangement with a creditor.

The Negatives of Chapter 7

Although the main idea in filing Chapter 7 is to help the debtor financially start over again, there are negatives to filing.

Not for business owners who want to remain in business. When you declare bankruptcy, the business will be closed.

It won’t allow you to make past due payments like Chapter 13.

Your property could be subject to liens and mortgages that could go to the creditors.

You must reaffirm a debt before filing bankruptcy for it be not included in the bankruptcy.

Remains on your credit report for 10 years.

Loss of all credit cards.

Can’t file Chapter 7 bankruptcy for another six years.

It won’t get rid of student loans.

The court can convert the Chapter 7 to a Chapter 13.



Positives to Filing Chapter 7

It may sound odd, but there are some positives to filing.

Bankruptcy process takes 3 – 6 months.

Most states have exemptions that allow you to keep some things. In Pennsylvania, the exemptions include:

Equity in Your home (if you own it)

Personal Property (i.e. clothing)

Wages

Pensions

Insurance or Annuity Payments

Public Benefits

Wildcard

Business Partnership Property

You will be able to keep your wages and property purchased after filing for bankruptcy.

You can get credit cards 1 – 3 years of filing. There are credit cards that strictly for people who have filed bankruptcy.

You can always file for Chapter 13 after filing for a Chapter 7.

Gives you some financial relief.

Bankruptcy prevents lenders from aggressive collection actions.

The number and amount of debts that a bankruptcy can relieve you of are numerous.

There is no specified amount in order to file for relief.



