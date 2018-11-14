Across The Board, Clayton Morgan, Cory M. Coons, Margie Singleton Are 2018 Radio Music Award Nominees

Nominees for the 2018 Radio Music Awards were announced on Monday, November 12th

The Radio Music Awards recognize indie artists from around the world who have achieved radio airplay success.

Radio airplay is still one of the coveted promotional avenues that all artists strive to achieve. To have my artists be recognized for attaining this goal is really special. ” — Michael Stover, President, MTS Management Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Management Group is happy to announce Across The Board, Clayton Morgan, Cory M. Coons and Margie Singleton have been nominated in the 2018 Radio Music Awards. Canadian band Across The Board is nominated for Best Rock Song, "Sonic Boom." Fellow Canadian Cory M. Coons is nominated for Best Rock Songwriter for "Long Road (Dead Man's Dream)" and Best Americana Artist for "Once Too Many, Twice Not Enough." Texas EDM artist Clayton Morgan is nominated for Best Dance Artist. Legendary country artist Margie Singleton received nominations for Best Gospel Artist and Best Gospel Song, "Heaven Or Hell." These are the first Radio Music Awards nominations for all.

Across The Board "Sonic Boom" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f18x4MIQlkM

Clayton Morgan "Taste For Love (Extreme's Deep House Mix)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sRYMUVJe8c

Cory M. Coons "Once Too Many, Twice Not Enough" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnJVIlga2ss

Margie Singleton "Heaven Or Hell" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xh4rXkuzZh8

"Radio airplay is still one of the coveted promotional avenues that all artists strive to achieve," said Michael Stover, President of MTS Management Group. "It's really hard to come by, especially for indie artists. To have my artists be recognized for attaining this goal is really special. It means that they are doing things on their own terms and setting themselves apart from the pack. Congrats to ATB, Cory, Clayton and Margie!"

Radio Music Award Winners will be announced on November 19th, 2018.

ABOUT RADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Each year, The Radio Music Awards recognizes independent singers and bands from around the world who have achieved the outstanding accomplishment of receiving terrestrial, satellite and/or internet radio airplay for their music, ​in spite of not being signed to a major record label.​

Submissions are judged by radio industry professionals (i.e., Program Directors, Station Managers, Radio Station DJs, Music Directors, etc.). Thus, the results by these judges serve as an example to their radio industry peers that an independent artist has music that is worthy of radio airplay. For more information on the Radio Music Awards, please visit http://www.theradiomusicawards.com/.

For more information on MTS Management Group Artist, please visit http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com.

Across The Board - Sonic Boom