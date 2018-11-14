National Real Estate Company comes to Culpeper, VA with Broker T.C. Cooksley
Long time freelance writer and Real Estate Broker T.C. Cooksley has opened an office of United Real Estate in Culpeper, Virginia!CULPEPER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release:
Contact: Broker T.C. Cooksley
email: realtortccooksley@gmail.com
Office number: 540-317-8959
Mobile: 540-455-1086
Culpeper, Real Estate Broker opens Office in Downtown
Culpeper, VA, November 14th, 2018 - “Small town Broker takes a leap by opening office.”
Published Broker offers Secrets to Wealth for Seller’s who list with her - are you considering selling your home in the next 6 months?
T.C. Cooksley has a book with tips for Home owners to sell their home for top dollar.
This book can be yours when you list with her.
100% Financing is still available for home buyers! - There are still programs available through designated lenders for those interested in purchasing a home. 100% financing is not just for VA Loans. Call Unite Real Estate Exponent for more information.
Do you know the National Association of Realtors takes annual polls to see what Buyers and Sellers are looking for?
Does your agent share simple curb appeal tricks with you to help you sell your home? Do they have a marketing plan that is cookie cutter and not effective? Or are they willing to go a step above?
Is your home ‘Average?’ To you? Did your Realtor ask you what was special about your home?
Who is T.C. Cooksley?
“I am the daughter of a West Virginia Coal Miner. When parents dream and pray over their children it can be life changing.” Her Father served in the US ARMY during the Korean Conflict, they moved to upstate New York where Dad got a job in a factory in Elmira. She has been writing since grade school. And has many published short stories and articles. After college T.C. moved to Albany, New York and got a job in the mortgage division of a Savings & Loan. She had an adventurous spirit and during a camping trip to Massachusetts she found a job and a place to live, and moved there. She lived and worked in and near Boston for ten years in Mortgage Banking before moving to Pennsylvania, where she married, and went into property management. In North Carolina she got a taste of Commercial Real Estate, and after moving to Virginia in 2005 she fell into residential real estate in Fredericksburg. "I consider myself an 'East Coast Girl," she smiles easily. T.C. went to work for United Real Estate in 2013 from her Fredericksburg home with the DC Corporate office in Reston, VA. United Real Estate now has a very successful office in Fredericksburg. “I love working for United Real Estate because it's a National presence that really supports the Realtor with technology, training and freedom other companies can not match.” From that commitment T.C. Cooksley opened her own office in Culpeper, VA in June 2018.
To the Media:
T.C. Cooksley can provide background, commentary, quotes, trends, story ideas and articles about Real Estate, Home Schooling from a parents prospective, Being a Step-Mom, and Mom or Traveling with children. Contact her at: realtortccooksley@gmail.com, office: 540-317-5989, cell: 540-455-1086. Her photo is at: https://tccooksley.blog/ or https://twitter.com/tccooksley. You can also find her at: www.unitedrealestateexponent.com
TC Cooksley
United Real Estate Exponent
+1 5404551086
