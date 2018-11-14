DigitalBerge #1 SEO Company in India offers its premium services to startups at heavy discount during Christmas
Digitalberge decides to give its SEO Services at Discounted rates During Christmas to give fillip to startup India & make in India Campaigns of the PM ModiFINCHLEY, LONDON, INDIA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalBerge, the #1 SEO Company in India, is doing it once again. As last year this year also it is giving its SEO services at heavy discounted rates to its new customers who register with it during the Christmas Season, starting November 19, 2018 to December 31, 2018.
This is year however; the company has decided to offer its discounted services to startups in order to give fillip to the make in India campaign of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We get a lot of enquires from the people asking us to give special treatment to the startups as it is they who need our services more than anybody else but are short on cash, so we thought that we would design a few packages for the startups. We worked hard to make two packages for the startups called STARTUP- BASIC &STARTUP-ADVANCE” says Emma Thompson, Media Coordinator, DigitalBerge.
DigitalBerge is today has carved a niche for itself and is providing its digital marketing, ORM Services and social media services to its clients in India and Abroad. Most of its offshore clients are from the USA and UK. Indeed it is a great time to start a company in India as the Modi government is giving a lot of support to the start ups and the business environment is looking up. Many schemes by the government like Startup India and Make in India have already attracted young entrepreneurs. Since it is a digital age the importance of the online presence can never be overstated. In this scenario having a reliable trustworthy SEO company in Delhi India goes a long way in ensuring the success of the company.
She added that the company would continue with its policy to support the upcoming brands and innovative solutions by providing them all the online strategies at very nominal rates. He said that to avail this facility the startup company would have to give a valid proof that the company was incorporated not before 2017. A copy of registration certificate would be considered a valid proof of inception of the company.
DigitalBerge has of late helped many brands build their online presence and make profits by making online sales. “We learnt from our experience that the problems of the startups are similar and so their solutions are also similar. Unfortunately most SEO companies treat them as mature companies and give them solutions which their either are unable to implement or do not have resources to implement” Ms. Thompson said.
