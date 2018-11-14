New Fun Party Helping Kids Love Work and Life to Launch in Spring 2019
How Do We Celebrate Moms By Inspiring and Preparing Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs Launches in Spring 2019
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring purposeful Santa Monica parties; making it fun for kids to learn how to prepare and enter the workforce.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We celebrate moms, by preparing their kids for tomorrow's jobs. Imagine what it would be like if kids could love life and work from the start. We kids teach to embrace ownership, responsibility, and proper decorum for success at work. Want to volunteer and help? Join Our Kids Work Today.”
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with World's Best Parties, Travel, and Experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com, moms join the club to love life.
"Imagine what it would be like if kids could enter the workforce ready to embrace the challenges, find joy, and self -fulfillment." Kids Love Work is a fun inspiring mentoring party developed by Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to teach kids what work is, how to successfully enter the workforce, and find jobs they love. Kids are invited to attend interactive events to learn soft skills, including ownership and responsibility. To Learn More Visit www.KidsLoveWork.com, First Party will be held Spring 2019.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn