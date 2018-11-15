Suicide Prevention Expert Dr. Holly Robles of Live and Thrive Now to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you remember how hard it was being a teenager? Ninety percent of adults will go through depression at some point in their lives, but whereas an adult may develop depression over a long period of time, adolescents tend to behave more impulsively. One experience can make them feel as though life is coming to an end and they don't have any options.

People with thoughts of suicide have become so incredibly depressed they can no longer see the goodness within them. They just want the pain to stop. That’s why it's so important for students to reach out to someone who can give them that literal lifeline to hang onto, someone skillful who understands how they feel and knows how to help.

Dr. Holly Robles is a licensed professional counselor and the founder of Live and Thrive Now. Dr. Robles has dedicated her career to making schools safer to prevent teen suicide.

“As teenagers they don’t have cognitive framework to understand that it isn’t the end of the world, which puts them at great risk,” says Dr. Robles. “That’s why we have to reach out to everybody around us. We have to let them know that the resources are there, that there is someone they can go to if they are thinking of suicide or have a friend or a family member that is thinking of suicide, so they know where to take their friend or family member for help.”

This year, Dr. Robles published the Texas Suicide Safer Schools Implementation Guide, focused on suicide prevention. Her research investigations have explored conflict resolution and the effects of cyberbullying on children and adolescents' mental health, as well as understanding secondary general educators' classroom behaviors toward disruptive students.

“I’ve known I wanted to be in this field from the time I was 15 years old,” recalls Dr. Robles. “I struggled with thoughts of suicide myself. felt like nobody in the world could possibly understand what I was going through. Until I saw a counselor. This counselor told me after one visit told me I was going to be somebody amazing, and all it took was one person to believe in me. I walked out of that office and resolved to be that person for someone else and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

While some counselors may tiptoe around these questions and feelings, Dr. Robles listens for their pain and the clues for the truth they’re afraid to tell her: that they want to die.

“When you're depressed, sometimes you think, ‘I can't believe the sun had the nerve to come up today,’” says Dr. Robles. “If we can just find that one thing to keep us going, sometimes that's the thing that's going to get us over the hump until we can get through it. For a lot of kids, it's music. Sometimes it's walking in awe of nature. We have to find whatever it is that helps us to hang on.”

