Sheila and Rich Jamison of Jamison Financial Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila Jamison is a woman who had the wisdom, talent and guts to enter the field of finance back when Wall Street was virtually an exclusive men’s club. When they told her that she’d have to work three times as hard as any man to succeed, it didn’t dissuade her, it actually fueled her fire. Ms. Jamison made it to the top time and again, first as an Account V.P. at Paine Webber (now UBS), later as a Senior V.P. of Investments at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter New York, and most recently as entrepreneur and co-founder of Jamison Financial Group (JFG). While at Morgan Stanley, she was in the President’s Club and co-founded the Women’s Business Exchange, interviewed by Baron’s for their Technology Roundtable, and has been honored several times by Who’s Who (in Finance, American Businesswomen and a Lifetime Achievement Award.) In a field currently termed wealth management, she has managed over $100 million in assets for her clients and has a knack for guiding individuals who are good at earning money on how their money can make money.

Jamison Financial Group (which is affiliated with Voya Financial Services*) has two offices, one based in New York City and one in Asheville, NC. While Ms. Jamison remembers a time when decisions depended upon room-sized mainframes and ticker tape machines that made you wait for symbols to appear, she now relies on laptops, I-pads and I-phones--and says technology makes operating from two sites a seamless experience, even during travel to client and professional association meetings. Technology was also a factor in leaving those famed Wall Street names behind and striking out on her own as an investment professional.

Husband and business partner Rich Jamison noted that while working for bigger firms, they weren’t allowed to do all they wanted to for their clients. They wanted to have fun doing what they do best! These keen advisors wanted to take more time to know each client, assess their goals and needs and problems, and how to determine the right investment options. The Jamisons also like to find ways to make complex terms and choices relatable to the individual and their field. Ensuring a good fit, and often becoming a friend and confidant, is essential to the investor relationship. Mr. Jamison says we were client centric before the term existed.

Jamison Financial Group serves its clients with over 50 years of collective advisory experience. The principals feel that too often in their industry a broker/advisor will brag of their history and then effectively sell a client package A or B. Mr. Jamison stresses that their firm does not believe in cookie cutter solutions and that view is often published in JFG InSights. A sincere love of people drives them to explore client’s passions, needs, and pressure points; their goals and how to get there together. The intake process takes time and a lot of questions, so there is confidence they can help the person achieve greater wealth. Clients will be told to listen to The Market and to realize there will always be variations and global political events that impact it. The result of this intense effort: everyone sleeps better at night!

The Jamisons are also animal lovers, with a mini menagerie at home and a dog-friendly office in Asheville. They support local rescue group efforts, and the hero dogs of 9/11, which pulled their heartstring for different reasons.

*Sheila is an investment advisor representative and registered representative of, and securities and investment advisory service for Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (member SIPC). Rich is an investment advisor representative and registered representative of, and securities and investment advisory service for Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (member SIPC).

Jamison Financial Group is not a subsidiary of nor controlled by Voya Financial Advisors.

CTUV News Radio will feature Sheila & Rich Jamison of Jamison Financial Group in interviews with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, November 19 at 10:00am EST and Monday, November 26 at 10:00am EST

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guests, please call (347) 996-3369

To learn more about Jamison Financial Group (JFG) visit http://www.jamisonfinancialgroup.com