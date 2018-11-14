Dr. Eliza Parker reveals a selection of recent testimonials for Cadella Medical Spa
Delighting clients from Chicago and further afield, Dr. Eliza Parker's Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center remains the city's top-rated medical spaCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A full-service medical spa offering a holistic, patient-centered approach to aesthetic care from its boutique location in the heart of Chicago, Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center continues to prove a big hit with clients. Offering personally customized treatment plans, Cadella aims to provide exactly what each and every individual who arrives through the spa's doors both wants and needs, according to proud owner and founder Dr. Eliza Parker as she shares a selection of recent testimonials.
"Cadella's facility is top notch, and the staff members are incredibly welcoming. I received a full tour of the building and all of the different services Cadella offers. I booked a body peel, which I highly recommend and have since been back to enjoy three more times. Nothing but wonderful things to say about Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center," reveals recent client Elaine.
"Dr. Parker and the staff at Cadella are phenomenal. They are extremely accommodating and willing to work with clients to provide them with the results they want," suggests another client, Erin, of her experience. "I was very honest with them about treatment, and Dr. Parker was quick to respond and find something which worked for me," she adds.
Meanwhile, delighted Cadella client Ashley remarks, "I would recommend Cadella over any other spa. Their receptionist is so friendly, as is Dr. Parker. I was pretty nervous as it was my first time having Botox, but Dr. Parker took her time to reassure and calm me, and did a perfect job as my skin is now tight and smooth but not pulled or stretched too much."
Ashley continues, "I'll be going back to Cadella Medical Spa for future treatments."
"Thank you, thank you, thank you!" adds an equally delighted Samantha, another recent client. "I love my results – very grateful that I found Cadella Medical Spa."
One of Cadella's growing number of male clientele, another recent client shares his experience. "Excellent location and I was impressed by the variety of services offered," suggests Joshua. "Dr. Parker was very attentive and sensitive toward my needs, as well as very helpful as far as making suggestions about which treatments would be best for me. The in-depth consultation and results I saw made my experience extremely worthwhile, and I'd recommend Cadella to anyone," he adds.
Of her work and that of her team, Dr. Parker explains that at Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center, the overall philosophy is that beauty and health are one and the same. "They're equalizers to one another," says the board-certified physician, "and as you take care of one, the other follows suit. When we feel better, we look better."
"And when we look better," she adds, wrapping up, "we also feel better, too."
Eliza Parker, MD is a board-certified physician and founder of Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center. A graduate of Harvard University, Dr. Parker trained at Cornell Weill Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. As medical director of Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center, Dr. Eliza Parker focuses on lifelong wellness with expertise in non-invasive facial aesthetics, cosmetic injections, laser treatment, and skin rejuvenation.
