New Book, "Start Something, Do Something" by Kelvin Broadus Teaches Entrepreneurship
Far too often, people live life feeling trapped in their jobs and frustrated with a lack of opportunities to advance, feeling undervalued and taken for granted. Entrepreneurship is the recommended solution for this issue, according to Kelvin N. Broadus in his new book, “Start Something, Do Something: Stepping into the Wild World of Entrepreneurship.” The author, who is also host of the “Life Worth Fighting For” podcast and owner of Artistry At Its Finest media company (AAIF Media) believes that though jobs are great, people can enhance their lives and financial status even more by stepping out and creating their own paths.
Previous books written by Kelvin Broadus include:
• Creative Expressions
• Daily Doses of Divine Wisdom
• Independent Entertainers: Breaking into the Entertainment Industry on Your Own
Additionally, Kelvin Broadus is available for speaking engagements (corporate, non-profit, etc.) and radio or television interviews, and provides life and business coaching. For more information about Kelvin Broadus, visit his website at: www.kelvinbroadus.com. You can also listen to and subscribe to the “Life Worth Fighting For” podcast at: www.anchor.fm/kelvinbroadus.

