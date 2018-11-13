John Marshall Law School IP Director Daryl Lim Invited to Attend High-Level U.S.-Japan Patent Meeting in Washington D.C.
JPO representatives included Director-General Takashi Yamashita and members of the JPO staff. The U.S. Bar-JPO Liaison Council includes more than 50 delegates representing local, state and national bar groups across the United States. The Council has been meeting annually to facilitate an exchange of information on IP law, IP practice and experiences of U.S. applicants at the JPO. Lim was the only academic invited to attend.
As in past years, the agenda covered JPO initiatives and other issues of contemporary relevance to U.S. businesses and patent practice, and included presentations of U.S. developments by the U.S. Bar delegates.
“It was an honor for me to attend this high-level meeting between senior members of the U.S. patent bar and officials at the JPO,” Lim noted. “This group is an important bridge in developing U.S.-JPO understanding of patent law in significant ways. The invitation both reflects John Marshall’s long standing international reputation in IP and the difference that the Center continues to make today.”
During his visit to Washington D.C., Lim was also invited to attend the 2018 American Inn of Courts Excellence Awards at the U.S. Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hosted the event.
Center advisory board member Judge Pauline Newman from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit received the 2018 Lewis F. Powell Jr. Award for Professionalism and Ethics. The award is given each year to recognize a person who has rendered exemplary service to the legal profession in the areas of professionalism, civility and ethics.
Past recipients include Supreme Court Justices Lewis Powell Jr., William Brennan and Anthony Kennedy, as well as former Chief Judge James Holderman from the Northern District of Illinois.
About The John Marshall Law School
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
Miller McDonald
The John Marshall Law School
3124272737
email us here