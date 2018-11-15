Sacramento HVAC Company Donates New Heating and Air System to US Army Officer

Fox Family Heating and Air Owner, Greg Fox

Recently Fox Family Heating and Air made a call to their customers to nominate a deserving veteran. They choose a deserving Placerville US Army Veteran.

Each year Fox Family Heating and Air is committed to donating a new installed HVAC system to a family in need. It is our pleasure to support the community who embraces us.” — Greg Fox, Owner of Fox Family Heating and Air

PLACERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Family Heating and Air Conditioning — Each year Fox Family Heating and Air asks for nominations for someone in the surrounding Sacramento area to donate service to. In Fox Family's first year of business, 2015, we heard stories of deserving families all around the area who needed heating and air but could not afford it. In 2015 we replaced a family’s wall furnace that PGE shut down 6 yrs previous because of a gas leak. The gentleman who was chosen as our winner could not afford the heater to be replaced, so we replaced it for them at no charge. The next year, we found a Facebook group of single-moms and found one lady who needed her furnace replaced because of safety issues. We partnered with the groups' organizer to help replace her HVAC system at no charge.

This year we decided to focus on giving back to a military veteran. Once again, we made the call for nominations and were flooded with story after story of families going without heat this winter.

The winner we chose is a gentleman and retired US Army Officer. Brian Hayes, is decorated for his bravery in Korea, Iraq, and the drug wars here in the States. Brian was a Forward Observer for the Army in Korea. Brian’s job wasn’t just to be on the front lines with infantry, but as a Forward Observer he went ahead of the front lines to scout the enemy and decide what to call in for support, which and what type of artillery, aircraft, extra troops, etc. to bring in. 10 years into his career, enlisted troop, Brian Hayes was offered a chance to go to Officer Candidate School, which he accepted. Upon graduating he was placed in charge 113 troops.

Under General McCrystal, Lt Hayes led those troops on security details including Navy Seals, Delta Force, Green Berets, Rangers, etc. Brian’s team was in charge of the security of these Special Forces teams as they began and ended their missions. Next up would be a series Counter-Drug mission in California where Brian and his teams would be sent into our own backcountry to scout and reveal certain locations to local law enforcement. Brian absolutely loved this part of his career in the military.

His last major assignment before was on a Civil Support Team in response to terrorism incidents around that time where he led Major HAZMAT cleaning details and ran Incident Command centers during these events.

Brian ended his career in 2012 as a Major in the US National Guard on his own terms. He was honorably discharged. Brian continues to serve his community in his current position with El Dorado County.

Fox Family wanted to do something to warm the hearts of our local community. We have a genuine interest in giving back to those special people in our community. We are giving back to help inspire the pay-it-forward mentality we see happening all over California right now! Giving something away like a $13,000 HVAC system is a really big deal for us and we felt it was newsworthy to highlight the selfless commitment Brian has given to the United States as well as inspire others to give back.

If local newspapers or media would like to interview our recipient please contact me (Greg Fox) We will be installing his new HVAC system the week of Thanksgiving.

Location: 9152 Mosquito Rd, Placerville, CA 95667

For more information, press only:

Greg or Melissa Fox

916-467-0089

greg@foxfamilyhvac.net

For more information on Fox Family Heating and Air Conditioning: www.foxfamilyhvac.com

Check out any of our 200 videos on YouTube! under Fox Family Heating and Air Conditioning. You’ll see we are good people, honestly taking care of people!