InnoVacient delivers the first Market Academy for Saudi Arabia’s technology entrepreneurs.

InnoVacient, an advisory firm specializing in Strategic Transformation and Innovation, delivers a Market Academy for Saudi Arabia’s technology entrepreneurs.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoVacient, a leading advisory firm specializing in business and operational transformation, delivered our exclusive Market Academy for InspireU, Saudi Arabia’s leading hub for technology entrepreneurship. InnoVacient recently signed an exclusive multi-year contract with InspireU to design specialized programs and provide educational content to develop and facilitate the growth of entrepreneurs and technology startups within InspireU and across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

InspireU, the dedicated innovation arm of STC, the Kingdom’s largest telecom company, is the most successful and recognizable incubator/accelerator for technology startups in the MENA region. InspireU is also one of the first entrepreneurial initiatives created in support of Saudi’s “Vision 2030”, a 15-year plan to completely transform the economy of Saudi Arabia and a leading contributor of high-tech job creation across the Kingdom.

In September 2018, InnoVacient delivered InspireU’s first Market Academy, focused on helping InspireU startups understand complex market landscapes and create focused market strategies. Saied Alzahrani, of Braq Aerospace, an InspireU startup, stated “The Market Academy helped us create targeted marketing strategies for our industrial robotic drone platform. The Academy was expertly delivered, using both content and examples of proven high-tech marketing techniques. The Academy helped me create targeted market-focused strategies to announce our company at the GITEX conference in Dubai, the result of which has already created significant commercial and investment interest”.

InnoVacient has a proven history of delivering technology and innovation centers-of-excellence, incubators and accelerators for corporate clients and governments around the world looking to strategically transform business models through the power of new technology innovation.

Kenneth Ferderer, Founder and Managing Partner of InnoVacient on the announcement, “I could not be more excited about the startups at InspireU, and I am very impressed with their focus and dedication. The Market Academy was the first of 5 specifically designed academic tracts that InnoVacient will provide to InspireU. Each Academy being a critical component to the ultimate success of commercializing new innovations across the MENA region. We look forward to working with all the startups and helping them become critical contributors to the Vison 2030 transformation.”

About InnoVacient

InnoVacient is an experienced advisory firm specializing in STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION. We provide clarity, vision and direction for clients planning or undergoing strategic business and operational transformation initiatives. The InnoVacient team has successfully advised governments, global Fortune-500 companies, non-profits and startup clients around the world and across all industries leveraging our DIRECTED TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK™ methodology. Visit www.innovacient.com or email info@innovacient.com for more information.