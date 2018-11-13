Fernando Guadalupe Exemplifies American Heroism in Service and in Civilian Life
Fernando Guadalupe
Fernando Guadalupe has served as an Army Chief, a Battalion Commander, and a Colonel, demonstrating patriotism and heroism in over 20 years of work as an Army officer. He studied at the Eisenhower School, National Defense University where he proved his intelligence and capability to protect our country. He’s a decorated leader, but his passion for helping others echoes all the way through his everyday efforts at home.
“The Army lets me protect my country abroad, but it’s through community programs that I can make an impact right here in my neighborhood,” says Fernando Guadalupe. He’s a regular supporter of multiple outreach programs as well as a frequent volunteer in non-profit activities in his area.
He’s served as the Directorate of Training and Doctrine (Doctrine and Tactics Chief) at the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence as well as served with the 25th Infantry Division. He became an expert on infantry and aviation between his time in the 1st Infantry Division, V Corps, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and at the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, CA.
Fernando Guadalupe enlisted in three deployments to Iraq where he served as a commander, operations officer, division planner, and deputy commanding officer. He’s published biographical works on Army generals and essays on strategic leadership, demonstrating his own leadership in the field and back at home in his community.
After returning home from war, many soldiers and officers have difficulties adjusting to regular civilian life again. Already respected, the brave men and women who come back from service and still find it in them to give back to their communities shine as model inspirations. Fernando Guadalupe demonstrates his heroism back at home as much as he does in wartime, supporting groups such as Meals on Wheels and The Missionaries of Charity.
“There’s more than one way to serve your country. People need protection against foreign enemies, but they also need solidarity and compassion in their communities,” says Fernando Guadalupe.
Meals on Wheels helps deliver prepared meals to citizens who are restricted to their homes or may not be able to cook for themselves, and The Missionaries of Charity is a community outreach program began by Mother Teresa to assist the less fortunate in our neighborhoods.
As a regular volunteer to both, as well as a contributing member to Knights of Columbus and World Vision Charity, Fernando Guadalupe exemplifies heroism in his community. And as a decorated officer, he’s proven his determination to keep our country safe.
