Dov Bechhofer Predicts the “Classroom of the Future” Isn’t Far Off
When people think of a futuristic classroom, they imagine hologram teachers and students interacting with virtual reality. Dov Bechhofer believes we’re not far off from those futuristic lessons in today’s colleges and grade-school classrooms.
“Just look how technology has crept into the classroom since the birth of the personal computer,” says Dov Bechhofer. “More than ever, technology is reshaping the way students learn.”
Computers were used in schools in the early 1980s mainly for drilling and practice programs, teaching students how to interact with the technology taking the world by storm. A couple of decades later, and students are using advanced technology in keyboard or typing labs, in lessons on projection screens, in music-related computer games, in computer-based library databases and more.
Today, we have automated computer courses, tablets and laptops used by (or assigned to) students every day, and, in some institutions, 3D lessons and virtual reality. These new programs and devices allow students to learn at an accelerated pace and keep up with technology as it grows (helping close the eventual knowledge gap as people are exposed to new technologies later in the workplace). Future generations of students are expected to have even more advanced technology for regular use thanks to the efforts of programs like the CoAction Learning Lab.
“The project called CoAction Learning Lab is an exploration of technology in higher education and how it can be applied to future curriculum,” says Dov Bechhofer.
The group behind CoAction Learning Lab is made up of 19 different colleges and universities, with tech leaders, learning facilitators, and student representatives from each institution. The list of private and public colleges includes Arizona State University, Ithaca College, University at Buffalo, and its founder Penn State University among others.
Dov Bechhofer can see which directions technology is going in, but he notes that the implementation of advanced technology in schools isn’t up to the engineers, it’s up to the educators. And today, there’s a greater possibility than ever with the help of initiatives like the CoAction Learning Lab.
The first goal of the Lab is put together an online database––or library––of open license resources that will help make it easier for institutions to integrate new technology in the classroom.
There have been other organizations in recent years with similar intentions, such as e-Literate's Empirical Educator Project, but they all face the same hurdles. It’s expensive, for one; it requires time and effort from many institutions; and incorporating tech into the classroom requires the help of professionals like developers, IT staff, designers and more. It’s a massive undertaking that takes a lot of cooperation between many different fields, but Dov Bechhofer has faith that soon augmented and virtual reality will be as commonplace a teaching utensil as the PC.
