Love Life Club to Help 100 Awesome Working Moms Fund Fun Every Year
Recruiting for Good is helping 100 L.A. working moms who join Love Life Club fund and save money on family vacations, mom weekend getaways, and summer camp.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Why We Help Fund Fun? I created this fun cause, club, and personal service to honor my working mom....Imagine what the world would be like...if everyone loved life.....join the club to start today.”
How Working Moms Join Love Life Club?
First attend a Fun Mom Brunch in Santa Monica, occurring the first Sunday of every month.
We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens.
After joining the club, we meet in person to find out what fun moms love to fund (We deliver a personal and confidential funding service, individually catering to each moms' needs).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Want to save $5,000 or more every year on fun...join the club to love life."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with World's Best Parties, Travel, and Experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
How Do We Celebrate Moms? By preparing their kids for tomorrow's jobs...launching in Spring of 2019 Kids Love Work, a fun interactive mentoring service inspiring and teaching kids to love work and life to learn more visit www.KidsLoveWork.com.
Our Moms Love Work www.OurMomsWork.org is a community service created and funded by Recruiting for Good, since October 2017; we offer a cost free compassionate and personal career mentoring service (want questions answered about work, want to improve your resume, want strategy on how to get a raise). Our Moms Love Life, want to save $5,000 or more on Fun every year? Join the club at www.MomsFunFund.com, a personal and purposeful club for 100 Awesome, and Grateful L.A. Working Moms.
