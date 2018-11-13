Largest Local Propane Supplier in Idaho Finds a New Home in Valley County
Largest Local Propane Supplier in Idaho Valley Wide Cooperative Finds a New Home in Valley CountyCASCADE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASCADE, ID.--- Valley Wide Cooperative, an Idaho-based company, has opened a new location at 206 North Main Street in Downtown Cascade to extend their energy services to Valley County residents, namely propane.
“We are not your typical propane supplier because we are a Cooperative first. We are community-focused, member-owned, and build our customer service practices around the needs of those in the communities we serve,” states Valley Wide Cooperative Vice President of Energy Greg Mapes.
Valley Wide has a unique ability to automatically refill customer propane tanks with their industry-leading tank monitoring system. Their Certified Appliance Repair technicians are notified in real-time on customer propane levels, so tanks are filled without a call from the customer.
“We are excited to get ahead of the season and open an office off Main Street to serve as many people as possible before the cold winter nears,” states Mapes. “Once customers in the Valley experience a new level of convenience, they tend to stay with us,” concludes Mapes.
Valley Wide Cooperative’s new Cascade location is a one-stop shop for all commercial and residential appliance and heating needs including water heater installation, fire and stove installation, appliance repair, and exchange tank services. The Co-op’s Certified Appliance Repair technicians are available 24/7 and are specialized to respond to any propane emergency needs.
To celebrate Valley Wide Cooperative’s first location in Valley County, the Co-op is promoting a drawing for a chance to win one of the most popular products they sell in their Valley Country stores---a Traeger Grill.
To enter the drawing for a Traeger Grill, contestants must visit the new office at 206 North Main Street in Cascade or by signing up at www.valleywidecoop.com/news/cascade. No purchase is necessary.
ABOUT VALLEY WIDE COOPERATIVE
Since 1920 Valley Wide Cooperative (VWC) empowers agricultural members to increase their bargaining power and gain market share to achieve economies of scale through its four divisions of business: Agronomy, Energy, Feed, and Farm Supply Stores.
Headquartered in Jerome, Idaho, VWC provides more than 60 communities with educational resources, high-quality products and services, and community outreach. With 24 agronomy locations, 20 retail stores, 15 propane plants and two feed centers; farmers, ranchers and growers in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming benefit from monetary membership returns and affordable pricing. Collectively, Valley Wide is proud to have donated more than a million dollars in the form of scholarships, grants and donations over the past 98 years.
