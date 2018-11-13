Woodworkers: Two Days of Hands on Creating, Cutting and Assembly at the CNC Factory So. Cal Open House Nov. 15 & 16

Chris Corrales invites you to CNC Factory's Open House Nov 15 and 16 in Santa Ana, CA. Cabinet Vision will demo the new Cabinet Vision Version 11. Lockdowel tool-less fastening demos on site.

Come to CNC Factory's Open House in Santa Ana, CA Nov 15 & 16 - Cabinet Vision and Lockdowel Representatives On-Site, NEW 2019 CNC Equipment

We never leave customers all by themselves.” — Chris Corrales, Owner of CNC Factory

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC Factory announces two days of hands-on creating, cutting and assembly at their "Making Everything Better" Open House November 15 and 16. Woodworkers can choose to attend either day or both days from 10 am to 4 pm. All registered guests will be treated to a free lunch.

Cabinet Vision and Lockdowel representatives will be on-site for demonstrations and questions. Tours of CNC Factory’s facility will be given regularly. CNC Factory will also unveil the company’s new Marking Block which allows all cut pieces to be marked for easy assembly and organization, and can be added to any machine system. Guests will enjoy food, a live DJ and equipment demonstrations throughout the day.

_See the 2019 self driving CNC and the

_Scorpion LDR Lockdowel Insertion machine in action

_Create with the power of the NEW Cabinet Vision Version 11

_Build with tool-less, time-saving Lockdowel fastening

_Register now for free food and to win fantastic door prizes: www.eventbrite.com/e/cnc-factory-making-everything-better-open-house-nov-15-16-tickets-51586672125?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

About CNC Factory

CNC Factory Owner Chris Corrales has more than 20 years of cabinet making expertise. His real-world experience inspired him to start building better CNC machines 14 years ago, with a clear goal of helping companies embrace CNC automation. The company's mission is: To make CNC automation as common place as a table saw.

Today this vision is core as CNC Factory designs and manufactures high quality precision CNC routers, machining centers, edgebanders, Lockdowel insertion machines and thermofoil 3D presses to meet the urgent business needs of customers. At CNC Factory, providing the fastest, most accurate and dependable CNC Machines and supporting products is only the beginning. “We never leave customers all by themselves,” Corrales promises.

Power up your needs with CNC Factory and capture more opportunities within your market! CNC Factory: 2001 South Grand Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705, 714-581-5999, www.CNCFactory.com

For more information go to www.CNCFactory.com and subscribe to : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2N1klZuaZa82MZFd6uHdkg

Scorpion Lockdowel LDR Demo