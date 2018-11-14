Santa the one and only releases new book SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS

Santa's new book Surviving the Holidays

Santa Claus release new book Surviving the Holidays

“Surviving the Holidays,” was written for those who fear the Holidays, and aside from stress, suffer from anxiety and fatigue, and often get a bit depressed. they miss out on the Joys of the Season” — Santa Claus aka America's Santa : Tim CONNAGHAN

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICA’S SANTA , WHO IS IN THE SANTA HALL OF FAME , THE ONE AND ONLY

HAS WRITTEN AS NEW BOOK SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS

RELEASES NOV 1, 2018 NATIONALLY

North Pole, America’s National SANTA, Tim Connaghan , who is in the Santa Hall of Fame, who is the Hollywood Christmas Parade Santa, who teaches mall santas nationally, and who is president of the Kringle Group, and who is America’s Santa has written a book SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS, this new book releases nationally NOV 1, 2018. www.nationalsanta.com

Santa can help you thru each holiday from now to Christmas , this is “THE” book that will take you step by step thru the holiday crunch and rush.

Who better than Santa to get you thru the madness of , Christmas and New Years Eve.. and you thought he only worked on Christmas…..

Santa Tim said “ Surviving the holidays is a book for everyone, including Santa and Mrs. Claus. It’s your guide to getting a head start on the holidays.”

People get stressed out when holidays arrive, some people worry they get gifts done on time, decorations done on time, etc

With only 11 weeks until Christmas, you will want to take advantage of the many ideas and suggestions in this book, within its pages you will find the following hand steps to Surviving the Holidays:

1- Start Early- if you begin in October or earlier helps to reduce stress during the holidays

2- Unclutter and Purge- before you change or improve on what you used to do , you need to know what you have to start with . Decide what you want keep and get rid of.

3- Organize - To aid you in your goal of “ Getting Ahead” you need to get organized. Step up a calendar , mailing, gift and grocery lists , event menus, etc

4- Do your Holiday Shopping Early- consider gift cards, purchase a few each month, buy extra gift cards in case you forget someone, if you don’t need or use the extra ones its a present for you!

5- Make Time for Yourself- in our efforts to please everyone else, we forget the most important person; ourselves ! Make sure you have some open time for yourself, schedule on or more open days just for you, I call them “ Mental health Days” ,

Make your appointments for hair styling, manicures, etc now thru mid december, and don’t forget grooming appointments for the reindeer, I mean your pets!

FINALLY, Pat yourself on the back for ahead this year.

THE BOOK IS AVAIL AT AMAZON AND BARNES AND NOBLE STORES.

SANTA IS AVAIL FOR INTERVIEWS

CONTACT: HEAD PR ELF- ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR

323-366- 2796

OR

prstarus2000@yahoo.com