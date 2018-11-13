Registration Opens for 2019’s Military Space Situational Awareness Conference
Senior military, government and industry stakeholders to present at the 14th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference in AprilLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space is becoming more congested, competitive and contested with thousands of small LEO satellites set to be put into orbit over the next decade. These assets offer the opportunity to provide un-dreamt of levels of connectivity but are also cluttering space at an unprecedented level and debris is now posing a huge risk to vital space assets.
With these important issues in mind, registration is now live for the 14th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference, returning to London, United Kingdom on the 1st and 2nd April 2019.
The two-day conference will bring together key military, government, civilian and industry stakeholders to discuss technologies and strategies being used to build a greater understanding of: where assets are, how they are moving and the management of unwanted debris.
The full agenda will be released next week, request your copy now from the event website at: http://www.military-space.com/einpr
Event highlights:
• Hear from senior military and civil officials on the latest solutions being developed to enhance the security of space assets through domain awareness
• Discuss key issues impacting space security including debris and weather
• With the era of mega-constellations in LEO approaching, debate how best government and industry can manage further space congestion through policy implementation and best practices to ensure future sustainable space use
• Discuss the benefits of allied cooperation of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services and information to create a holistic approach to SSA and a more accurate global picture
Last year’s attendees included:
• Airbus Defence & Space
• Applied Defense Solutions
• Astroscale
• Austrian Armed Forces
• Baader Planetarium GMBH
• Canadian Armed Forces
• Canadian Armed Forces
• CDTI
• Defense Intelligence Agency
• DigitalGlobe
• DSTL
• EU SatCen
• European Space Agency
• European Space Policy Institute
• ExoAnalytic Solutions
• FMV (Swedish Defence Material Administration)
• FOI
• French Joint Space Command
• German MoD
• GMV Aerospace and Defence S.A.U.
• Harris Corporation
• Italian Air Force
• Kratos RT Logic
• L-3 Communications
• LeoLabs, Inc.
• Lockheed Martin
• MacDonald Detwiler Associates
• MCC Corporation
• MDA
• Measat Satellite Systems
• National Centre for Space Studies (CNES)
• Northern Space & Security Ltd
• Northumbria University
• Omitron Inc
• Oneweb
• PlaneWave Instruments
• Polish MoD
• Polish Space Agency
• Raft Systems Limited
• Raytheon
• Roke Manor Research Ltd
• Royal Air Force
• Royal Australian Air Force
• Royal Thai Air Force
• RT Logic
• Saab AB
• Salamanca Group
• SciSys UK Ltd
• Secretary of the Air Force, Space Acquisition
• Secure World Foundation
• Seradata Limited
• Serco Ltd
• Shephard Media
• SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
• SSCL
• STFC, RAL
• Sybilla Technologies Sp. z o.o.
• Thales
• Thales Alenia Space UK Ltd
• he Boeing Company
• The Harris Corporation
• Turkish Air Forces
• UK Met Offi ce
• UK Space Agency
• University of Bern
• University of Surrey
• University of Vienna
• US Air Force Space Command
• US Air Force SMC
• US DoD
• XTAR
With 120+ attendees expected, 7+ hours of networking and an extensive exhibition space – once again this year’s conference will provide an unparalleled chance to meet and network with all the key players in this important domain.
Register by the 14th December to receive a £400 discount on your booking: http://www.military-space.com/einpr
Military Space Situational Awareness
Conference: 1st and 2nd April 2019
Two post-conference workshops: 3rd April 2019
London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytics Solutions
For exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
-- END --
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Shannon Cargan
SMi Group
+44 2078276138
email us here