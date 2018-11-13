Hear Vital Updates on Delivery Mechanisms of RNA-Based Drugs at the 10th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference
RNA Therapeutics 2019
SMi Reports: SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference 2019 is returning to London on the 20th & 21st February for its 10th year running.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the impressive strides recently being made in the field of RNA therapeutics, researchers still face major challenges for utilising them in a therapeutic context, including issues in intracellular delivery, stability, and immune response activation.
This year's two-day conference will provide a dedicated focus on these issues, in particular the challenges, as well as recent developments in delivery mechanisms.
Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to hear the impressive experience and expertise of senior industry experts in the field discussing the various issues and potential solutions to mechanisms of delivery of RNA therapeutics, including:
Henrich Haas, Vice President RNA Formulation & Drug Delivery, BioNTech RNA Pharmaceuticals
• Development of Formulations for Delivery of RNA and Small Molecules
Shalini Andersson, Senior Director and Head of New Modalities, AstraZeneca
• Advances in Targeted Delivery of Anti-Sense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics to Pancreatic SS-Cells for Regenerative Approaches in Type 2 Diabetes
Ekkehard Leberer, Senior Director, Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH
• Delivering Therapeutic Oligonucleotides across Biobarriers: Opportunities and Challenges in Drug Development
Marian Gindy, Executive Director, MSD
• Advances in mRNA Delivery Technologies for Vaccines
In addition to a jam-packed agenda of insightful presentations and case studies, the conference will provide attendees with unique networking opportunities.
With a host of big pharmas, academics, pioneering biotechs, and government organisations, this year's highly-anticipated event will feature top representation from within the RNA Therapeutics field. Visit http://www.therapeutics-rna.com/einpr to register and take advantage of the £200 early-bird saving, valid until 30th November.
10th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference
20th – 21st February 2019
London, UK
