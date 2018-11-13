Parallel Trade for Pharma: Addressing Competition law and FMD challenges Registration is now open
Highly Anticipated Agenda Released for Europe's Only Parallel Trade Conference | 5 - 6 February 2019LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is proud to announce the return of Europe’s only Parallel Trade event conference, returning to Central London on 5th & 6th February 2019. The meeting will gather 90+ senior leaders in parallel trade to discuss upcoming trends and share best practices.
The 2019 event will hold a particular place of significance due to Brexit and the UK officially leaving the EU on the 29th of March 2019. As such, the UK will no longer be part of the EU free market; hence, having a significant impact on parallel trade.
Furthermore, the FMD (Falsified Medicines Directive) will be coming into effect in February 2019. This conference will give companies affected the perfect opportunity to discuss and consider the impact that the FMD implementation will have on their practices and on the market.
The 2019 Parallel Trade conference will cover the important issues of:
• Patient safety
• Brexit’s impact on parallel trade
• The falsified medicines directive
• The supply chain and shortages
• The legal aspects of parallel trade within IP, anti-trust and competition law
This conference will enable you to update on parallel trade regulations to ensure compliance, recap on regional markets' parallel trade activities and outlooks and reassess and benchmark your supply chain and distribution model against peers for best practice.
2019 industry experts include:
o Miranda Cole, Partner, Covington & Burling
o Nerea Blanque, Senior Global Market Access & Pricing Manager, Almirall
o Felipe Florez-Arango, CFO, Allergan
o John Lisman, Attorney Consultant, Trainer, Lisman Legal Life Sciences B.V.
o Shabnam Hanassab, Engagement Manager, IQVIA
o Farasat A.S. Bokhari, Senior Lecturer, University of East Anglia
o Flemming Wagner, CEO, Covington & Burling
o Heinz Kobelt, Director European Affairs, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceuticals Companies
o Antonio Mendonca Alves, CEO, MD Pharma
o Vimal Unewal, Senior Manager in Market Supply, Ferring Pharmaceuticals
o Mike Isles, Executive Director, European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines
o Iona McCall, Senior Vice President, AlixPartners
o Martin Slegl, Regional Principal of East Europe, IQVIA
o Maarten Van Baelen, Market Access Director, Medicines for Europe
o Christopher Stothers, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Parallel Trade 2019 will also be accompanied by two exclusive post- conference workshops, running on 4th February 2019:
A: Parallel Trade & Brexit. What to expect?
Led by Key Pharmaceuticals Ltd
B: Understanding IP, regulatory & competition law issues in pharmaceuticals parallel trade
Led by Arnold & Porter LLP
For more information about the must-attend meeting please visit:
www.parallel-trade.com/einpr1
For those interested in registering, there is currently a £200 early bird discount available for all registrations made before 30th November 2018.
For media enquiries please contact Jinna Sidhu on +44 20 7827 6088 or email hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
13th Annual Parallel Trade
5th – 6th February 2019
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
#smiparalleltrade
---- ENDS ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
+1 2078276088
email us here