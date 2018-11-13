Lonnie Liggitt of Horace Hopper’s Musical Adventures to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remember the very first time you put your hand on a piano? It didn’t matter which notes you played, you were just amazed that it made a sound.

But something happens along the way for many music students. Too often the traditional focus on technique and theory robs children of their enthusiasm for musical expression before they can even begin. Learning an instrument, which should be a fun and creative experience, becomes just more homework.

All his life, Lonnie Liggitt has immersed himself in musical composition and performance as a pianist, organist and conductor. Today, Liggitt is the president of Horace Hopper's Musical Adventures, Inc. Horace Hopper offers children from pre-K to 6th grade incredible musical adventures for the keyboard or computer that they can use at home or in the classroom. With Horace Hopper, students are free to really explore what the piano can do; they are free express themselves, making music the profound experience it’s meant to be.

“As a child learning something new, you’re always playing somebody else’s music or ideas,” says Liggitt. “So from the very beginning I have the students start writing their own music.”

According to Liggitt, when you can pair music education with early childhood education, it’s one of the most effective ways to engage a child in the educational process, no matter what level of development they may be. Horace Hopper stimulates creativity and interest in children through musical painting, different languages, sampled drums and orchestral instruments.

“These fantastic young people, no matter what their race, or gender, or age, can start developing the idea of adventure in music,” says Liggitt. “It got me excited because the students got excited.”

Liggitt has been involved in research in early childhood education for 15 years. His work, funded through private foundations, state grants and with venture capital, investigates the relationship between his music applications and the communication skills of higher functioning autistic and Asperger's Syndrome diagnosed children.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I am doing something I’d like to be remembered for,” says Liggitt. “I’ve performed in concerts all over Europe and in New York and universities, but it wasn’t until I discovered how you can help turn kids around, especially autistic kids. Music can be like traveling through outer space. It draws you in.”

