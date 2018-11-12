Author Releases A Video For The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan
Author Releases A Video For The Wizard Who Stole ManhattanFALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avelino de Castro’s The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan has gained good reviews online after its publication. His book introduces the character of Tom Linden, who in many ways had gone against the norms instilled by his family, especially his parents who are acute overachievers. The life of Tom, as described in a fictitious approach, changes forever as he helps a tribe that magically appeared and asked his help to save Manhattan from a wicked sorcerer named Peter Minuit.
Following the successful publication of the book, de Castro reaches another milestone as a book video for The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan is going to be released soon. It will give an overview of how Tom, a Manhattan expert helps the tribe maneuver through a “modern” Manhattan; as well as how Minuit does everything in his power to make sure he keeps the island.
The author invites everyone to check the poster for the video, Amazon.com where the book is available for order: https://www.amazon.com/Wizard-Who-Stole-Manhattan/dp/1641334037/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1528321599&sr=1-1&keywords=The+Wizard+Who+Stole+Manhattan and the facebook fan page for his book: https://www.facebook.com/Avelino-DeCastro-1813215142082593/
About the Author:
Avelino became interested in writing at an early age. He has published ten short stories in various magazines, some under the name of AD Conrad. He has written three novels. The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan is the first serious comic fantasy he has published. Please enjoy.
“De Castro has crafted a film comedy in prose form and makes suitably merry with the culture clash between displaced Native Americans and modern New Yorkers (the former often showing up the absurdities of the latter). The lighthearted adventure froths along...—well-scripted... A diverting comedy familiar in style though unusual in content.” - Kirkus Reviews
