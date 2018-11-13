Maxicrane Launches its LANC Wireless Controller and Provides Smartphone App Control of Nearly 200 Camcorders

The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller delivers Bluetooth control to LANC-enabled camcorders from Sony, JVC and Canon; 11-2018 A composite image showing the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller (bottom), smartphone App (right), and Box (left), 11-2018 This is the Maxicrane logo (www.maxicrane.com)

Its 1st new product since moving to Salt Lake City from Argentina, Maxicrane’s LANC Wireless Controller uses Bluetooth & hardware to deliver fingertip control

The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller allows videographers to wirelessly control essentially all functions needed to use select Sony, Canon and JVC camcorders with our device and our smartphone app.” — Hector Marchitelli, President, Maxicrane

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 13, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LAKE CITY — November 13, 2018 — Maxicrane today announced its Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller ™, a hardware/software bundle that provides professional and “prosumer” videographers and cinematographers with wireless control of close to 200 camcorders from Sony, Canon, and JVC.Maxicrane’s LANC Wireless Controller works with any camcorder that utilizes the LANC protocol ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LANC ), a hardware/software communication protocol invented by Sony that is also known as Control-L. The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller is a small hardware device that includes a bidirectional Bluetooth antenna, weighs 2.0 ounces, measures 0.5x1.0x2.0-inches and is attached to a camcorder via a 2.5mm 3-conductor headphone jack at the end of a 6.5-inch long cable.After downloading the free companion Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller software app from Apple’s iTunes App Store or Google Play onto their smartphone, users can then have wireless, fingertip control of their camcorders with such functions as Start, Stop, Zoom, Focus, Iris, Display, Shutter and White Balance.“Wireless camcorder control has been virtually impossible in the past, something that truly limits the capabilities of professional and prosumer videographers,” said Hector Marchitelli, President and Founder of Maxicrane. “Such limitations disappear with the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller as videographers can now control essentially all functions needed to shoot video and can do so from across the room directly on our smartphone app.”The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller works with the following Sony camcorders:CCD-TR3000CCD-TR514CCD-TR516CCD-TR54CCD-TR64CCD-TR716CCD-TR74CCD-TR814CCD-TR84CCD-TR87CCD-TR88CCD-TR88CCD-TR910CCD-TR916CCD-TR917CCD-TR96CCD-TR98CCD-TR99CCD-TRV119CCD-TRV15CCD-TRV19CCD-TRV20CCD-TRV21CCD-TRV215CCD-TRV25CCD-TRV29CCD-TRV32CCD-TRV33CCD-TRV350CCD-TRV39CCD-TRV40CCD-TRV43CCD-TRV51CCD-TRV615CCD-TRV62CCD-TRV65CCD-TRV715CCD-TRV75CCD-TRV81CCD-TRV82CCD-TRV85CCD-TRV90CCD-TRV91CCD-TRV95CCD-TRV99DCR-DVD100DCR-DVD201DCR-DVD508DCR-HC42DCR-IP55DCR-PC1DCR-PC100DCR-PC101DCR-PC120DCR-PC5DCR-PC7DCR-SR200DCR-SR300DCR-TR7000DCR-TRV10DCR-TRV110DCR-TRV120DCR-TRV19DCR-TRV20DCR-TRV210DCR-TRV22DCR-TRV240DCR-TRV25DCR-TRV27DCR-TRV30DCR-TRV310DCR-TRV340DCR-TRV39DCR-TRV5DCR-TRV510DCR-TRV520DCR-TRV525DCR-TRV6DCR-TRV70DCR-TRV730DCR-TRV740DCR-TRV80DCR-TRV820DCR-TRV830DCR-TRV9DCR-TRV900DCR-TRV950DCR-VX1000DCR-VX2000DCR-VX2100DCR-VX700DSR-200DSR-250DSR-PD100(A)DSR-PD150DSR-PD170DSR-PDX10HCR-SR5CHDR-FX1HDR-FX1000HDR-FX7HDR-HC1HDR-HC7HDR-SR5HDR-SR7HDR-SR8HDR-UX5HVR-A1UHVR-HD1000UHVR-V1UHVR-Z1UHVR-Z5UHVR-Z7UHVR-S270UHXR-NX5UFDR-AX1PXW-Z100PXW-Z150PXW-X160PXW-X180PXW-FS5KPXW-FS7K/FS7ⅡDCR-DVD610*DCR-DVD650*DCR-DVD710*DCR-DVD810*DCR-DVD850*DCR-DVD910*DCR-HC52*DCR-SR220*DCR-SR220D*DCR-SR45*DCR-SR47*DCR-SR65*DCR-SR67*DCR-SR85*DCR-SR87*DCR-SX40*DCR-SX41*DCR-SX60*HDR-CX100*HDR-CX500V*HDR-CX520V*HDR-SR10*HDR-SR11*HDR-SR12*HDR-TG1*HDR-TG5V*HDR-UX10HDR-XR100*HDR-XR200V*HDR-XR500V*HDR-XR520V** (via optional VZ-AV/LANC Adapter)The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller also works with the following Canon camcorders:XH A1XH A1SXH G1XH G1SXL H1 (‘A’ button n/a)XL H1A (‘A’ button n/a)XL H1S (‘A’ button n/a)XL1 (‘A’ button n/a)XL1S (‘A’ button n/a)XL2 (‘A’ button n/a, Rock MF n/a)XL2 Body Kit (‘A’ button n/a, Rock MF n/a)EluraElura 10Elura 2Elura 20MCElura 2MCElura 40MCElura 50GL1GL2OpturaOptura 100MCOptura 200MCOptura PiUlturaVisturaZRZR10ZR20ZR25MCZR30MCZR40ZR45MCZR50MCThe Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller also works with the following JVC camcorders:JVC GY-HM170JVC GY-HM200JVC GY-HM300JVC GY-HM600JVC GY-HM620JVC GY-HM660JVC GY-HM650JVC-GY-HM850JVC GY-HM890JVC GY-LS300CHThe Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller is available immediately for $120.00 direct from Maxicrane ( https://maxicrane.com/product/lan-c-remote-controller/ ) or from Amazon.com ( https://www.amazon.com/MAXICRANE-MC-LANC-WIRELESS-REMOTE-CONTROL/dp/B07FD9RSLK/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1540237434&sr=8-1-fkmr0&keywords=Maxicrane+LANC+Wireless+Controller ). The companion software app for the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller is available for free download from Google Play ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.maxicrane&hl=en_US ) and the Apple iTunes App Store ( https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mc-lanc/id1367670168?mt=8 ).For more information about Maxicrane, the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller or other Maxicrane products, please visit www.Maxicrane.com or call +1-801-783-0790.About MaxicraneFor over 25 years, Maxicrane, LLC designed and manufactured video and cinematography equipment for professional and “prosumer” videographers and cinematographers in Argentina and throughout South America. Then in 2018, Maxicrane’s Founder and President (Hector Marchitelli), opted to relocate Maxicrane to the United States (the center of the cinematic universe) and set-up operations in Salt Lake City, UtahMaxicrane, Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller, and the Maxicrane logo are trademarks of Maxicrane, LLC. 