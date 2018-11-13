Maxicrane Launches its LANC Wireless Controller and Provides Smartphone App Control of Nearly 200 Camcorders
The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller delivers Bluetooth control to LANC-enabled camcorders from Sony, JVC and Canon; 11-2018
A composite image showing the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller (bottom), smartphone App (right), and Box (left), 11-2018
Its 1st new product since moving to Salt Lake City from Argentina, Maxicrane’s LANC Wireless Controller uses Bluetooth & hardware to deliver fingertip control
Maxicrane’s LANC Wireless Controller works with any camcorder that utilizes the LANC protocol (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LANC), a hardware/software communication protocol invented by Sony that is also known as Control-L. The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller is a small hardware device that includes a bidirectional Bluetooth antenna, weighs 2.0 ounces, measures 0.5x1.0x2.0-inches and is attached to a camcorder via a 2.5mm 3-conductor headphone jack at the end of a 6.5-inch long cable.
After downloading the free companion Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller software app from Apple’s iTunes App Store or Google Play onto their smartphone, users can then have wireless, fingertip control of their camcorders with such functions as Start, Stop, Zoom, Focus, Iris, Display, Shutter and White Balance.
“Wireless camcorder control has been virtually impossible in the past, something that truly limits the capabilities of professional and prosumer videographers,” said Hector Marchitelli, President and Founder of Maxicrane. “Such limitations disappear with the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller as videographers can now control essentially all functions needed to shoot video and can do so from across the room directly on our smartphone app.”
The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller works with the following Sony camcorders:
CCD-TR3000
CCD-TR514
CCD-TR516
CCD-TR54
CCD-TR64
CCD-TR716
CCD-TR74
CCD-TR814
CCD-TR84
CCD-TR87
CCD-TR88
CCD-TR88
CCD-TR910
CCD-TR916
CCD-TR917
CCD-TR96
CCD-TR98
CCD-TR99
CCD-TRV119
CCD-TRV15
CCD-TRV19
CCD-TRV20
CCD-TRV21
CCD-TRV215
CCD-TRV25
CCD-TRV29
CCD-TRV32
CCD-TRV33
CCD-TRV350
CCD-TRV39
CCD-TRV40
CCD-TRV43
CCD-TRV51
CCD-TRV615
CCD-TRV62
CCD-TRV65
CCD-TRV715
CCD-TRV75
CCD-TRV81
CCD-TRV82
CCD-TRV85
CCD-TRV90
CCD-TRV91
CCD-TRV95
CCD-TRV99
DCR-DVD100
DCR-DVD201
DCR-DVD508
DCR-HC42
DCR-IP55
DCR-PC1
DCR-PC100
DCR-PC101
DCR-PC120
DCR-PC5
DCR-PC7
DCR-SR200
DCR-SR300
DCR-TR7000
DCR-TRV10
DCR-TRV110
DCR-TRV120
DCR-TRV19
DCR-TRV20
DCR-TRV210
DCR-TRV22
DCR-TRV240
DCR-TRV25
DCR-TRV27
DCR-TRV30
DCR-TRV310
DCR-TRV340
DCR-TRV39
DCR-TRV5
DCR-TRV510
DCR-TRV520
DCR-TRV525
DCR-TRV6
DCR-TRV70
DCR-TRV730
DCR-TRV740
DCR-TRV80
DCR-TRV820
DCR-TRV830
DCR-TRV9
DCR-TRV900
DCR-TRV950
DCR-VX1000
DCR-VX2000
DCR-VX2100
DCR-VX700
DSR-200
DSR-250
DSR-PD100(A)
DSR-PD150
DSR-PD170
DSR-PDX10
HCR-SR5C
HDR-FX1
HDR-FX1000
HDR-FX7
HDR-HC1
HDR-HC7
HDR-SR5
HDR-SR7
HDR-SR8
HDR-UX5
HVR-A1U
HVR-HD1000U
HVR-V1U
HVR-Z1U
HVR-Z5U
HVR-Z7U
HVR-S270U
HXR-NX5U
FDR-AX1
PXW-Z100
PXW-Z150
PXW-X160
PXW-X180
PXW-FS5K
PXW-FS7K/FS7Ⅱ
DCR-DVD610*
DCR-DVD650*
DCR-DVD710*
DCR-DVD810*
DCR-DVD850*
DCR-DVD910*
DCR-HC52*
DCR-SR220*
DCR-SR220D*
DCR-SR45*
DCR-SR47*
DCR-SR65*
DCR-SR67*
DCR-SR85*
DCR-SR87*
DCR-SX40*
DCR-SX41*
DCR-SX60*
HDR-CX100*
HDR-CX500V*
HDR-CX520V*
HDR-SR10*
HDR-SR11*
HDR-SR12*
HDR-TG1*
HDR-TG5V*
HDR-UX10
HDR-XR100*
HDR-XR200V*
HDR-XR500V*
HDR-XR520V*
* (via optional VZ-AV/LANC Adapter)
The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller also works with the following Canon camcorders:
XH A1
XH A1S
XH G1
XH G1S
XL H1 (‘A’ button n/a)
XL H1A (‘A’ button n/a)
XL H1S (‘A’ button n/a)
XL1 (‘A’ button n/a)
XL1S (‘A’ button n/a)
XL2 (‘A’ button n/a, Rock MF n/a)
XL2 Body Kit (‘A’ button n/a, Rock MF n/a)
Elura
Elura 10
Elura 2
Elura 20MC
Elura 2MC
Elura 40MC
Elura 50
GL1
GL2
Optura
Optura 100MC
Optura 200MC
Optura Pi
Ultura
Vistura
ZR
ZR10
ZR20
ZR25MC
ZR30MC
ZR40
ZR45MC
ZR50MC
The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller also works with the following JVC camcorders:
JVC GY-HM170
JVC GY-HM200
JVC GY-HM300
JVC GY-HM600
JVC GY-HM620
JVC GY-HM660
JVC GY-HM650
JVC-GY-HM850
JVC GY-HM890
JVC GY-LS300CH
The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller is available immediately for $120.00 direct from Maxicrane (https://maxicrane.com/product/lan-c-remote-controller/) or from Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/MAXICRANE-MC-LANC-WIRELESS-REMOTE-CONTROL/dp/B07FD9RSLK/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1540237434&sr=8-1-fkmr0&keywords=Maxicrane+LANC+Wireless+Controller). The companion software app for the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller is available for free download from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.maxicrane&hl=en_US) and the Apple iTunes App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mc-lanc/id1367670168?mt=8).
For more information about Maxicrane, the Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller or other Maxicrane products, please visit www.Maxicrane.com or call +1-801-783-0790.
About Maxicrane
For over 25 years, Maxicrane, LLC designed and manufactured video and cinematography equipment for professional and “prosumer” videographers and cinematographers in Argentina and throughout South America. Then in 2018, Maxicrane’s Founder and President (Hector Marchitelli), opted to relocate Maxicrane to the United States (the center of the cinematic universe) and set-up operations in Salt Lake City, Utah
Maxicrane, Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller, and the Maxicrane logo are trademarks of Maxicrane, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
# # #
The Maxicrane LANC Wireless Controller delivers wireless, fingertip control of select Sony, Canon, and JVC camcorders via a hardware dongle & a smartphone app.