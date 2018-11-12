Auto/Mate Wins "Best Places to Work" Award in New York’s Capital Region; 9th Year in a Row to Receive the Honor
“After nine years we don't take this award for granted. We are dedicated to creating an environment where people enjoy coming to work every day," said Mike Esposito, President and CEO of Auto/Mate Dealership Systems. "Our philosophy is to focus on employee satisfaction first, because if your employees are happy they will keep your customers happy.”
Auto/Mate provides world-class software and support to auto dealerships nationwide. Employees receive many perks, including an onsite gym, tuition reimbursement, casual dress environment, wellness program, employee discount programs and paid time off for volunteering. Additionally, Auto/Mate frequently hosts events designed for fun, including Hawaiian Day, happy hours, Bagel Thursdays and visits from cupcake and ice cream trucks.
A celebratory luncheon will be held to honor the "Best Places to Work" award recipients in December.
Every year the Albany Business Review partners with Quantum Workplace, a Nebraska based research firm, to conduct anonymous employee surveys. The companies with the highest scores are recognized and ranked on the following: team effectiveness, retention, employee alignment with company goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.
For information about career opportunities at Auto/Mate visit https://www.automate.com/careers/
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.
Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
