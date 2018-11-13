Help Fund Summer Camp and Enjoy Exclusive Unlimited Yoga Membership Reward

Join to Help Kids and Enjoy the Best Yoga We Love Rewarding Yoga for Good Join L.A.'s Funnest Cause Helping Moms Fund Summer Camp

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund summer camp; and will reward referrals with year long memberships to LA's best yoga studios.

Happiness is helping kids and rewarding yoga for good, join us to do both” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good launched L.A's Funnest cause 'help fund summer camp .' People make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to make placements; a portion of the fees earned are donated to fund summer camp scholarships, and "We Party for Good Rewards to Love Life." Enjoy an exclusive rewarding yoga membership with L.A.'s Best Yoga Studios.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now you can use your social network to make a difference with Recruiting for Good. Simply make a referral enabling us to connect to a hiring manager at a company; and we share proceeds from our finder's fee to help fund camp. And reward an unlimited 1 year yoga membership with your favorite studio. Together we do more good, and love life.”Why We Help Fund Summer Camp1. Investing in enriching experiences prepares kids for tomorrow's jobs.2. Save families money (average cost of summer camp in L.A. is $500 a week).3. Moms deserve and need a fun vacation away from the kids (even for a couple of hours each day).How to Enjoy Rewarding Yoga for GoodParticipate before February 1, 2019 to help fund summer camp 2019. Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.comRefer an open position at a L.A. company hiring professional staff (Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, or Sales) to help Recruiting for Good. Once the person hired completes probation period, a portion of the fee earned is donated to fund a camp scholarship; and reward a 1 year yoga membership.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Happiness is helping kids, and rewarding yoga with L.A.'s best studios, here are just some we love; Have Body Wellness, Hot 8 Yoga, Laughing Frog Yoga, Light on Lotus, Power Yoga, Revolution Fitness, Sweat Yoga, Yoga Raj, Yoga Works, and Zooga Yoga."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with World's Best Parties, Travel, and Experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com Love helping kids and yoga's best studios join www.RewardingYoga.com to do both.

