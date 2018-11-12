Kerrie Halmi of Halmi Performance Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most organizations are still founded by men with a male-dominant culture. As a result, Women face some unique challenges in leadership development but they're not always aware of them.

The ideal form of leadership combines characteristics that are stereotypically male and female, but so many of those female characteristics are not yet recognized as positive attributes for a corporation. In fact, even now, studies still show that women who are mothers tend to get paid less and promoted less than women who aren't. For women, motherhood is still seen as a negative, even though as a dedicated parent, you likely possess the most powerful leadership skills anyone could have.

According to Kerrie Halmi, women can succeed as leaders while still being true to themselves. Halmi is the founder of Halmi Performance Consulting, where she specializes in executive coaching, leadership development and team development with an emphasis and expertise in women's leadership specifically.

“Coaching women's leadership is all about looking at what your goals are, what you want to do, what you're good at, and bringing more of that to your job,” says Halmi. “It’s about having the confidence to own your leadership.”

Halmi launched Halmi Performance Consulting in 2001 based on her background in human resources and her passion for helping people become better leaders.

“I have two daughters who are now teenagers,” says Halmi. “When they were young, I realized that things were still far from equal in this world and I wanted to do what I could to change it. My area of expertise is helping corporations through coaching, so I knew I could help shift the dial for them, so they could grow up knowing if they want to be CEOs of a big company, they can do that and if they want to stay home with their children, they can do that, too.”

Research that says confidence matters more than competence in terms of success. Halmi says the clients she works best with are high-potential woman, already in leadership positions, whose companies want them to continue to succeed.

“What I see so often, even among women who have ‘made it,’ is a lack of confidence,” says Halmi. “Some of these women still have a real sense of self-doubt, and that's where their unhappiness comes from. That was the first thing that really got me revved up to start doing women's leadership, when I saw all these women that were incredibly bright and nobody knew it. Getting women to speak up and be heard is a huge part of our work.”

To address this issue, Halmi has developed her six-month program the Platinum Exchange to look at what has been stopping them.

“I've been encouraged because now women just say from the beginning, ‘I lack confidence and I know I'm going to do a better job when I have the confidence,’ says Halmi. “The reason I keep doing these programs is we see such a difference with the women when they start with us and when they end with us. They’re shining.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Kerrie Halmi in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 14th at 1pm EST.

For more information on Halmi Performance Consulting, visit www.halmiperformance.com