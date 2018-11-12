Retired Pfizer Executive Bruce Ellig to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though the Pfizer we know today was first established in 1948, the company dates back more than 100 years as a producer of citric acid. In 1948, they discovered terramycin, and went from selling to other pharmaceutical companies to selling directly to doctors.

Today, Pfizer is one of the world’s premier pharmaceutical companies, a household name responsible for everything from Lipitor for your cholesterol to Viagra for your…

If an organization is only as good as its people, then much of Pfizer’s growth can be attributed to the leadership of Bruce Ellig. Ellig served in various leadership roles with Pfizer for more than 35 years, including corporate vice president. Most recently, however, Ellig served as the pharmaceutical company’s head of Worldwide Human Resources for 15 years.

According to Ellig, you cannot be a top executive in a top corporation like Pfizer without having skills across major areas. You have to be able to look across the horizon.

“My job was to make sure the best of the best were identified and figure out how to make them even better, building out their knowledge and continuing to develop their talent,” says Ellig. “The people who met our profile were individuals we wanted to bring in, but once they were in the organization, we wanted to make them even better by improving their skill base and developing new skills so they could contribute across the organization.”

Now retired, Ellig is a much sought-after expert on the subject of executive compensation, an essential component of competitiveness through the retention of institutional knowledge; you don't want to let creative, smart, competent people walk out the door. Ellig is the author of "The Complete Guide to Executive Compensation.”

Ellig says his approach to executive compensation is an extension of Pfizer’s culture of inclusiveness and partnership.

“Culture is a ‘we,’ not a ‘they,’” says Ellig. “My responsibility was to test the culture. The easiest way is to talk to the top people and see they describe themselves and the organization. If they start talking about ‘I’ or ‘they,’ we've lost all interest. Pfizer is a ‘we’ organization. We are in this together, because that's Pfizer's approach.

“I believe I helped enhance the culture of Pfizer,” says Ellig. “I hope it's continuing in how individuals are being treated today.”

